Negeri Sembilan BN Claims Simple Majority; PM Says State Election Unlikely

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Barisan Nasional (BN) Negeri Sembilan declared on Monday that it holds a simple majority to form the state government, saying five Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen had agreed to back the coalition.

The claim has not been independently verified.

BN did not say whether the five assemblymen had signed statutory declarations, or whether the claim had been presented to the Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Tuanku Muhriz had previously decreed that the incumbent Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, retain his position.

The crisis began after state UMNO chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias claimed that 14 BN assemblymen had withdrawn support for Aminuddin’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) -led government.

“Up to Tuanku”

Asked on Tuesday whether a state election would be called to resolve the standoff, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it was unlikely.

“Not likely. It depends, because it is up to Tuanku, and of course, the assembly sitting,” he told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

A state election cannot be called by the federal government.

The decision rests with the Menteri Besar, subject to the Yang Dipertuan Besar’s consent.

Anwar, who chairs Pakatan Harapan, said any developments on the Negeri Sembilan administration would be announced in due course.

Coalition Tensions, Dissent within UMNO

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also UMNO president, said he would meet Anwar soon to discuss the situation — including the withdrawal of support by the 14 BN assemblymen from Aminuddin’s government.

Ahmad Zahid said the Negeri Sembilan assemblymen had acted independently.

The move has drawn public criticism from within UMNO itself; UMNO Youth Chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh said he opposed forming a government through crossover manoeuvres, regardless of which party benefits.

I remain consistent — UMNO should withdraw support and become a principled opposition, or face an election. Not form a government through the backdoor.

Akmal drew a parallel with the Perlis political crisis, where similar crossovers drew anger from UMNO supporters and led to disciplinary action.

He said his position had not changed, but the reaction to it had.

The people need principled leaders, not fanatics.

READ MORE: Aminuddin Stays On As Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, To Lead Minority Government

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