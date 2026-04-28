Malaysia’s Electricity Guarantee Faces A July Test

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Malaysia’s electricity supply is stable for now.

But a confluence of rising costs, record demand, and a planned maintenance shutdown is setting up a difficult stretch in the middle of the year.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir’s own briefing makes clear the work ahead is more specific than the headlines suggest.

Speaking at the Global Supply Crisis media briefing today (28 April), Akmal Nasrullah outlined a response the government described as phased, data-driven, and industry-consulted.

In practice, that means five distinct priorities:

stabilising energy supply and critical inputs

controlling cost pressures on households

keeping key development projects from stalling

protecting jobs ahead of an expected deterioration in the labour market, and

building long-term economic resilience through domestic supply chains, biodiesel, and bio-organic fertiliser.

Controlled At The Counter, Not At The Source

On food prices, the government reported weekly movements within its “controlled” threshold of under 10 per cent for the period 20 to 22 April.

Chicken rose 3.3 per cent to RM9.70 per kilogram, eggs rose 7.3 per cent to RM3.93 for ten, and fresh coconut milk rose 3.6 per cent to RM16.41 per kilogram.

What Akmal Nasrullah added was a direct warning: input cost pressures and logistics stress are already sending early signals through the domestic food supply chain.

Monitoring, he said, cannot stop at retail prices.

It must extend upstream to fertiliser, diesel, energy, raw materials, production, transport, and distribution.

Electricity: Costs Rising, Supply Window Narrowing

The electricity picture is where the near-term risk is most acute, as coal accounts for 54 per cent of Malaysia’s generation mix and has already risen to RM21.28 per million BTU, above the base rate of RM19.14.

The minister noted that fuel cost increases take roughly two months to feed through to electricity generation costs, which is why the pressure from the global crisis is only now showing up in May projections.

Generation costs for May are projected to increase as a result.

The government has exempted 7.5 million domestic users — 85 per cent of households who consume below 600 kWh — from the Automatic Fuel Adjustment charge to absorb the impact, and has given a public guarantee to minimise the effect on both households and businesses.

A Tighter Window Ahead

That guarantee will be tested; gas accounts for 40 per cent of the generation mix, sourced largely from domestic fields in Kerteh, Terengganu.

Scheduled maintenance between July and August 2026 will reduce gas availability to the power sector.

The government has acknowledged that the system will need alternative fuel sources during that period.

It has not said publicly what those sources are, what they will cost, or whether the current exemption framework holds.

Akmal Nasrullah also called on the public to play its part — setting air-conditioning to a reasonable temperature, switching off unused appliances, and managing electricity use during peak hours.

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