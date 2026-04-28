Malaysia And Pakistan Complete Sixth Naval Exercise As Bilateral Fleet Ties Deepen

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Exercise MALPAK 6/26 ran from recently (18 to 21 April) at Lumut Naval Base in Perak and the surrounding waters of the Straits of Melaka.

No joint communiqué, no ministerial press conference, just a sixth consecutive iteration of structured naval cooperation between the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Pakistan Navy — a relationship quietly compounding since 2017.

Pakistan didn’t send a courtesy vessel; it sent two frontline warships.

PNS TAIMUR (F-262) is a Tughril-class Type 054A/P guided-missile frigate, built in China, commissioned in 2022, fitted with vertical launch systems and stealth design features.

The name itself carries weight — Taimur, the anglicised Timur or Tamerlane, evokes the Central Asian conqueror whose lineage gave rise to the Mughal Empire in the 16th century — and so does its presence at Lumut, where TAIMUR last docked for MALPAK 4/22 in August 2022; its return is a matter of continuity, not coincidence.

PNS ASLAT (F-254) is an F-22P Zulfiquar-class guided-missile frigate — built in Pakistan through Chinese technology transfer, capable of surface warfare, air defence, and anti-submarine operations.

The RMN committed KD MAHAWANGSA, a multi-role support ship with helicopter capability, and KD TEGUH SAMUDERA, a training and patrol vessel built jointly with South Korea.

Both sailed as a unified task group — sustainment and institutional learning — deliberately paired.

Diplomacy Onboard, Not Just Drills

On the evening of 19 April, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, H.E. Syed Ahsan Raza Shah and Commodore Omar Farooq SI(M) — Mission Commander of the Pakistan Navy Flotilla, Commander of the 18th Destroyer Squadron and recipient of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Pakistan’s Star of Excellence award — co-hosted a reception and dinner onboard PNS TAIMUR.

The guest list was coordinated through the Pakistan High Commission’s defence wing in Kuala Lumpur; officers mingled on the helicopter deck of PNS Taimur, smart in white uniforms against the open sky, while the Pakistani crew served authentic Pakistani dishes — including palak paneer (a velvety spinach and cottage cheese curry), kabuli pulao (slow-cooked rice layered with caramelised carrots and raisins) and mutton kunna (a slow-braised clay-pot mutton dish from Punjab) — that drew no small amount of appreciation from their Malaysian guests. The quietest partnerships compound the fastest.

This writer was among those invited aboard.

When a High Commissioner stands alongside a flotilla commander to receive guests on a warship’s deck, the exercise has crossed from military scheduling into foreign policy.

The people in that room were chosen deliberately.

At sea, both navies ran personnel exchanges — officers embedded on partner vessels — and Cross Deck Landing Training.

When helicopters operate safely across different national platforms, both navies have moved beyond scripted drills to achieve real expeditionary compatibility.

Colombo to Karachi to Lumut

PNS TAIMUR and PNS ASLAT arrived directly from Exercise LION STAR V with the Sri Lanka Navy in Colombo — connecting Colombo, Karachi, and Lumut into a visible Indian Ocean arc.

Pakistan’s fleet is moving, and moving through waters that matter.

PNS TAIMUR is a Chinese-built frigate; PNS ASLAT, while constructed in Pakistan, was built on Chinese-transferred technology — two ships, one supply chain.

Its combat architecture is a product of China-Pakistan naval-industrial cooperation.

Malaysia is now deepening helicopter interoperability with that fleet, in the same strait that China regards as a primary strategic interest.

Malaysia’s defence posture has always favoured diversification over bloc alignment — MALPAK sits alongside exercises with other partners, including the United States — through the long-running Exercise CARAT, now in its 31st iteration — as well as multilateral engagements under the Five Power Defence Arrangements.

But as Pakistan’s Chinese-enabled fleet matures into a genuine expeditionary force, the question is worth asking: Does Kuala Lumpur have a clear answer for what that partnership means?

Six Editions In, This Is Institutional Memory

Commodore Omar’s designation as Mission Commander, Pakistan Navy Flotilla — not merely a squadron visitor — signals a broader operational mandate than a routine bilateral visit.

MALPAK has evolved from introductory port calls in 2017 into combined task group operations with cross-deck helicopter training.

Both navies now have officers who have served on each other’s ships and could coordinate in a crisis without starting from zero.

That quiet, compounding trust is nothing.

It may be the whole point.

MALPAK does not exist in isolation. Malaysia has been a consistent participant in Exercise AMAN, the Pakistan Navy-led multinational naval exercise that has grown into one of the Indo-Pacific’s most attended maritime gatherings — its 9th edition in February 2025 drew participation from 60 nations, among them Malaysia, which deployed KD TERENGGANU to Karachi. The bilateral relationship runs in both directions, and it runs within a much larger room.

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