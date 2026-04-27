Police Investigating Doctored Image Of Selangor Sultan — 21 Reports Filed, Bukit Aman CID Takes Over

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Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating the owner and administrator of a Facebook account that posted a doctored image associating Sultan Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, with a pig in royal ceremonial attire.

Head of Bukit Aman CID Comm Datuk M. Kumar confirmed that 21 police reports have been received nationwide, that the account owner has been identified, and that the device used to make the post has been seized.

The investigation is being conducted by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit in cooperation with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The Facebook account in question has been identified in the police statement as ‘Huayan The Pureland Learning Centre.’

Kumar added a pointed reminder about the limits of free expression.

Freedom of speech under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution has limitations — the public is advised to be careful and responsible in making any statements and content in public spaces and on social media.

The investigation is being handled at the federal level — a signal of how seriously authorities are treating the matter.

It Started With a Speech

The controversy did not begin with the image.

It began when Seri Kembangan assemblywoman Wong Siew Ki (DAP) raised the issue of pig farming during a debate on the Sultan’s royal address in the Selangor State Assembly, framing her request under Article 8(2) of the Federal Constitution as a matter of equal rights.

Critics were swift to condemn the speech, pointing out that Sultan Sharafuddin had previously made clear his opposition to pig farming in Selangor — and that raising the issue again was seen as challenging a royal position already considered settled.

The doctored image then circulated amid that political fallout, drawing immediate and widespread condemnation.

The investigation marks the most serious escalation yet in a controversy that has moved from the assembly floor to a criminal probe in a matter of days.

DAP Forced To Respond

Beyond the image, the controversy over Wong’s original speech has generated its own wave of responses, especially among senior DAP leaders.

DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke — who also serves as Transport Minister — came out to deny that his party disrespects the royal institution, following suggestions that Wong Siew Ki’s speech reflected DAP’s stance on the matter.

His denial adds a national dimension to what began as a state assembly debate — and comes in the same week he has been publicly managing the Kota Bharu Airport convoy controversy.

Selangor Exco member Ng Sze Han described the post as indecent, a violation of social norms and an attempt to cause disorder.

He called for the perpetrator to be punished severely under the law.

Selangor Islamic Affairs Exco Fahmi Ngah called the image cowardly and said it was not acceptable under any circumstances.

He urged the police to investigate immediately and for MCMC to block and take down the content.

PAS Files Reports — Then Turns on BN and UMNO

Meanwhile, PAS Selangor filed 10 police reports by Friday (24 April), with its Youth chief, Mohamed Sukri Omar, saying the number was expected to rise.

He called on police to act swiftly, noting that issues involving the three Rs — race, religion and royalty — typically draw fast enforcement action.

PAS also submitted a memorandum of objection to Wong’s office in Serdang, demanding a public apology.

Pejuang Selangor information chief Akmal Yusoff said the Sultan’s decree on pig farming was clear, final and non-negotiable. He also pointed a finger at BN and UMNO, questioning why coalition partners in the state government had remained silent.

“As parties together in the state government, BN and UMNO should play a firmer role in ensuring all parties respect the Sultan’s decree,” he said.

A Rights Argument Buried Under A Political Firestorm

Wong’s original request was framed as a constitutional question about equal rights.

That argument is whether Article 8(2) of the Federal Constitution guarantees non-Muslim citizens the right to pursue livelihoods involving pork products.

It has not been addressed by any of the parties who have condemned her.

Whether modern, enclosed pig farming near water treatment plants or predominantly Muslim areas poses genuine environmental and public health risks is also a legitimate policy question — one raised by PAS — that has been similarly buried under the political and legal firestorm.

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