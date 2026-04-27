PAS Rep Boasts He “Fooled” Police Roadblocks, Ends Up Under Investigation

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The motorcycle convoy that drew roadblocks from the Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Saturday (25 April) has produced an unexpected second act: a sitting PAS assemblyman is now under police investigation after a video emerged of him publicly boasting that he had successfully evaded every single one of those roadblocks.

And he didn’t stop there.

He also claimed he was tipped off by the Special Branch about the locations of the roadblocks.

In a video recorded at the end of the convoy event and shared on social media, Melor assemblyman Wan Rohimi Wan Daud told the crowd about his experience navigating through Kota Bharu that evening.

We were held up by police roadblocks. When I counted, there were no fewer than seven. But we fooled them all.

He explained that he had been informed by “SB” — a reference to Special Branch, the intelligence division of the Royal Malaysia Police — about the locations of the roadblocks.

Using that information, he said he led the convoy through back lanes and hidden roads to avoid them, and claimed that approximately 3,000 motorcycles took part.

‘Irresponsible And Provocative’

Kelantan police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that a senior officer filed a report at around 10 am on Sunday (26 April) after the video was circulated.

The video shows a male individual making statements that mock and ridicule police officers carrying out roadblock duties, he said in a statement.

Initial investigations found that the individual also claimed to have successfully passed through several roadblocks by deceiving officers on duty.

He described the statements as irresponsible and provocative, adding that they could create a negative public perception and damage the police’s image, reputation, and credibility.

Investigation papers have been opened under three provisions: Section 504 of the Penal Code, which covers intentional insult likely to provoke a breach of peace; Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which covers improper use of network facilities; and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

While the police statement did not name Wan Rohimi directly, it linked to the specific video in question, which clearly shows the assemblyman speaking.

Police added that legal action would be taken without compromise against anyone who mocks the duties of security forces or spreads content that could disturb public order.

The Special Branch Claim

The most significant detail in Wan Rohimi’s account is not the boasting — it is the allegation that someone from Special Branch told him where the roadblocks were.

If accurate, it means that while Loke was publicly ordering JPJ and traffic police to enforce roadblocks around the airport, someone within the security apparatus was simultaneously feeding that information to the convoy organiser to help him avoid them.

That allegation has not been addressed in the police statement.

It is not known whether it will form part of the investigation, or whether any inquiry into the source of the alleged tip-off is being considered.

Wan Rohimi has not publicly responded to the investigation at the time of writing.

The Mat Rempit Story That Keeps Getting Worse

This is now the third act in a story that began with mat rempit racing at Kota Bharu’s newly upgraded airport terminal.

First: Dr Hafidzah Mustakim, the sole female assemblywoman in Kelantan, criticised the state government over the mat rempit problem.

Second: a motorcycle convoy organised by PAS Youth and a government-supporter club was routed, starting from her constituency, and met with roadblocks set up by the Transport Minister.

Third: a PAS assemblyman is now under police investigation for boasting on video that he evaded those roadblocks — with help, he claims, from inside the police force.

The airport has been open for less than two months.

READ MORE: First Mat Rempit, Now A Motorcycle Convoy With YBs — Kota Bharu’s Airport Can’t Catch A Break

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