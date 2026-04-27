He Died At Midnight; By Dawn, Helicopters Were Carrying His Organs Across Malaysia

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Muhammad Syukri Bazli drew his last breath at 12.06 am on Monday (27 April) at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah in Kuala Terengganu.

By 5.00 am, the 31-year-old was in the operating theatre — not for treatment, but for organ harvesting.

Within hours, helicopters operated by the Fire and Rescue Department were airlifting his organs from Wakaf Tapai to hospitals in Kuala Lumpur, where three patients were waiting.

He was buried at 9.30 pm the same night at Tanah Perkuburan Islam Kampung Peroh, Ajil, Hulu Terengganu — less than 22 hours after he died.

Syukri, the second of five siblings, left behind a wife and three young children; his eldest child is a person with disability.

His wife does not work; the family is from Kg. Tok Dor, Besut, Terengganu.

He was described by those who knew him as a volunteer and a noble-hearted person — “sukarelawan & insan berhati mulia.”

The Last Thing He Gave Was Everything

Two kidneys — one to Hospital Selayang, the other to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) — will help two patients with diabetes who are currently dependent on dialysis.

His heart was airlifted to Hospital Tuanku Azizah in Kuala Lumpur, where it will give a child a chance at life.

Beyond the major organs, bone tissue was harvested for use in bone graft procedures for accident victims, patients with bone cancer, and those with spinal conditions.

Skin tissue was donated for the treatment of severe burn patients and reconstructive surgery.

Every organ and tissue that could be used was donated — with the full consent of his family.

The Walk of Honour

Before his body left the hospital, medical staff lined the corridor in a Walk of Honour — forming two rows as his bed was wheeled through.

It is a tribute rarely seen outside official or military contexts, a quiet acknowledgement from the people who work in medicine of what one young man’s final decision meant.

Bazli Yahya, 61 — known to those around him as Pok Li — volunteers with an NGO that manages jenazah in Terengganu.

When his son died, he did what he has done for others countless times: he personally handled the ritual washing and shrouding of the body, at the jenazah management room of Masjid Ladang.

Speaking to RTM, he said he accepts his son’s passing with peace.

Alhamdulillah, my son was able to contribute something to the community. I hope the public will consider this for the benefit of others.

He then encouraged Malaysians to think about organ donation.

A note for those who wish to help: Muhammad Syukri’s wife, Nurul Hanis Amelia, is managing three children alone, including an eldest child with a disability. A QR code for donations has been shared on social media for those who wish to contribute to the family during this difficult time.

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