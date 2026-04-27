From Nervy To Ruthless: Malaysia Storm Into Uber Cup Last Eight After 16 Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s women’s badminton team reached the Uber Cup quarter-finals for the first time for the first time in 16 years, sweeping South Africa 5-0 in their second Group B match at Forum Horsens in Horsens, Denmark, on Sunday (26 April), capping a remarkable 48 hours that had a bit of everything.

K. Letshanaa opened proceedings against South Africa with a dominant 21-6, 21-10 win over Johanita Scholtz.

The world No. 34 Malaysian gave little away against her world No. 160 opponent, setting the tone for what followed.

Wong Ling Ching made it 2-0, beating Chloe Lai 21-8, 21-4.

Siti Zulaikha Azmi sealed the tie with a 21-11, 21-5 win over Elme de Villiers, rendering the remaining two doubles matches academic.

Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting won the first doubles 21-16, 21-14, before scratch pair Chong Jie Yu and Low Zi Yu closed out the 5-0 sweep with a 21-12, 21-5 victory.

The Comeback That Mattered More Than The Score

The clinical display stood in sharp contrast to Saturday’s (25 April) opener against Turkiye, where Malaysia were pushed to the brink before prevailing 3-2.

Ong and M. Thinaah squandered a 16-10 second-set lead in the doubles, leaving the tie level at 2-2.

It was Goh Jin Wei who had earlier kept Malaysia in the hunt — her composed 21-14, 21-13 singles win over Zehra Erdem put the team 2-1 up.

For those who have followed her journey — through a health battle so severe it ended her first career at 21, and a comeback so uncertain she needed a doctor’s clearance just to board a plane to Denmark — seeing her name on an Uber Cup scoresheet in 2026 carries a weight no scoreline can fully capture.

When the pressure was highest, it fell to young pair of Low and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan to deliver the decisive point, and they did, beating Yasemen Bektas and Zehra Erdem 21-18, 21-19.

Malaysia will face Japan today (27 April), with the Group B top spot at stake.

The Men: Lee Zii Jia Rides To The Rescue

The Thomas Cup campaign opened on an equally nervy note with Malaysia edging England 3-2 in Group B.

Malaysia made a shaky start when Justin Hoh fell to world No. 62 Harry Huang 19-21, 19-21.

World No. 2 pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik levelled the tie, beating Oliver Butler and Samuel Jones 21-19, 21-13, before Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin put Malaysia behind again with a 16-21, 15-21 loss to world No. 153 Cholan Kayan.

Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun steadied the ship, beating Alex Green and Zach Russ 21-14, 21-14 to make it 2-2, and leaving the outcome in the hands of Lee Zii Jia.

The former All-England champion did not disappoint, sweeping aside Nadeem Dalvi 21-13, 21-11 to seal victory.

Malaysia face Finland today (27 April), while England takes on Japan.

READ MORE: A Get Well Soon From Putrajaya: PM, Dr Wan Azizah Reach Out To Injured Pearly Tan

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.