[Watch] Two Shirtless Men At A JB 7-Eleven; One Viral Post, A Lot Of Unfinished Conversations

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A video of two shirtless men shopping at a 7-Eleven outlet in Johor Bahru has gone viral on Threads, drawing hundreds of comments and highlighting tensions that go well beyond a convenience store dress code.

The post, uploaded by user @mansuzur4n_, showed two men without shirts browsing and paying at the counter inside what appears to be a 7-Eleven outlet.

The caption expressed frustration at the behaviour, questioning why they needed to remove their shirts to shop.

The video has since attracted significant public reaction — and the comments reveal several distinct conversations happening at once.

Multiple commenters identified the men as Chinese nationals — referred to in the comments as “Type C”.

One commenter stated they were from China, while another linked their presence to the ongoing data centre construction boom in Johor Bahru, noting that many contractors on those projects are brought in from China.

Neither the men’s identities nor their nationalities have been independently verified.

Legal Theory Meets Social Media Fury

One commenter went further than expressing frustration — citing Section 294 of the Penal Code, which covers acts that are obscene or offensive in public spaces.

The commenter argued that 7-Eleven qualifies as a public space, that the majority of customers at such outlets are Muslim women, that Islam is Malaysia’s federal religion, and that all visitors to Malaysia — including foreigners — are bound by Malaysian law.

The provision carries a penalty of up to three months imprisonment, a fine, or both.

It is worth noting that no police report has been publicly confirmed in connection with this incident.

Why Film Instead Of Confront?

Several commenters questioned why the original poster chose to film rather than confront the men directly.

The poster responded that he did not feel safe approaching them alone, as there were two of them.

Some accepted this reasoning, others did not, with one saying directly: ” If you’re not going to say anything, there’s no point posting.

The exchange captures a tension familiar to anyone who has watched a social media pile-on: the gap between outrage online and action in person.

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