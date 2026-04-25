Malaysia Appoints Former Judge As New MACC Chief, Effective 13 May

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Malaysia has a new anti-corruption chief.

Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman, a former High Court judge, has been appointed as the new Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), effective 13 May.

The 69-year-old replaces Tan Sri Azam Baki, whose contract ends on 12 May.

The appointment was approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, following a recommendation by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

It was made in accordance with subsection 5(1) of the MACC Act 2009.

The announcement was made by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar today (25 April).

“The government is confident that with his vast experience and high integrity, he will be able to strengthen governance, increase public confidence and intensify the anti-corruption agenda for the benefit of the nation”, Shamsul Azri said.

A Judge, Not An Insider

The most significant aspect of the appointment is where Abdul Halim comes from.

He is not a career MACC officer, not a former police chief or attorney general.

He is a judge — someone whose professional background is rooted in the application of law and the independence of the judiciary.

Appointing someone from outside the agency’s own ranks is a deliberate choice.

It signals an emphasis on legal credibility and institutional distance from the existing structure. It also means the incoming chief arrives without internal MACC allegiances to navigate.

Whether that translates into a meaningfully different approach to enforcement remains to be seen.

Who Is Abdul Halim Aman?

Abdul Halim brings over four decades of experience in Malaysia’s judicial and legal services.

Born in Melaka in 1957, he graduated with a law degree from the University of Malaya in 1982, before later obtaining a Master of Laws from the University of Hull in 1996.

He spent nearly 22 years rising through the ranks in the legal and judicial system, holding roles ranging from magistrate and Sessions Court judge to senior federal counsel and deputy public prosecutor.

Over the years, he also held key positions, including Pahang State Legal Adviser and head of the Research Division at the Office of the Chief Justice.

In 2005, he was appointed a judicial commissioner, and in 2007, he became a High Court judge.

He went on to serve in courts across Malaysia, including in Penang, Johor Bahru, and Shah Alam, before retiring in March 2023 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age.

The King’s Role

Sultan Ibrahim had indicated that he would personally be involved in selecting the new MACC chief — a level of royal engagement that underscored the importance placed on the position.

The palace’s view, as expressed in the King’s earlier remarks, was that the MACC chief’s role is critical in ensuring the commission continues to function effectively as the nation’s primary institution against corruption, abuse of power and misconduct.

It is a clean handover on paper.

In practice, the incoming chief inherits an agency in the middle of active investigations — including the high-profile freezing of Padini Holdings’ bank accounts under anti-money laundering legislation, disclosed just the evening before his appointment was announced.

The announcement comes as critics mobilise against the incumbent: a protest is scheduled this afternoon (25 April) at Dataran Merdeka.

READ MORE: MACC Freezes Padini Bank Accounts Under Anti-Money Laundering Law — And The Company Isn’t Saying Much More

READ MORE: Azam Baki Calls For Clean Conduct At MACC Amid Unresolved Shareholding Allegations

READ MORE: MACC Supremo Azam Baki Won’t Be Renewed Come May, Government Sources Say

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