MACC Freezes Padini Bank Accounts Under Anti-Money Laundering Law — And The Company Isn’t Saying Much More

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Malaysian apparel retailer Padini Holdings Bhd disclosed on Friday evening (24 April) that several of its bank accounts, along with those of certain subsidiaries, have been frozen as part of an ongoing investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC).

The freezing order was issued under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 — a specific legal instrument targeting suspected movement of illicit funds.

Beyond that, Padini said very little.

“The company is assisting in the ongoing investigation and will extend its full cooperation,” the retailer said in a Bursa Malaysia filing.

No details on the nature of the probe were disclosed.

The Freeze Reveals More Than Padini Intended

There are details in Padini’s disclosure that are worth examining; the first is the choice of legislation; MACC did not act under a general anti-corruption statute.

The Anti-Money Laundering Act is a specific tool — it is used when authorities suspect funds have been moved in ways that obscure their origin or nature.

Its use here points toward a financial trail, not a straightforward procurement or bribery investigation.

Subsidiaries are also frozen, indicating investigators are following a financial trail through the entire corporate structure, not just the parent company.

Padini also said the frozen accounts are “not actively used.”

The popular clothing brand stated that the affected accounts are not critical to daily operations and that the company retains access to other banking facilities.

Padini Says It’s Not A Big Deal, The Market Will Decide Monday

Padini’s board stated that the account freeze is not expected to have a material financial or operational impact on the group.

The company said it will engage with relevant authorities and provide further updates when there are material developments.

The disclosure was filed with Bursa Malaysia on Friday (24 April).

Major corporate announcements with the potential to move a stock are frequently timed this way — by Monday, the initial market reaction has had a weekend to settle.

That is not unique to Padini, but it is worth noting.

Trading resumes Monday, and what MACC finds — and when it chooses to say so — remains to be seen.

Parts of this story have been sourced from The Edge.

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