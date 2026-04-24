Malaysia Promised Small Businesses Their Digital Grant In Two Weeks, Many Are Still Waiting After Six Months

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If you run a small business in Malaysia and applied for the MSME Digital Grant Madani, you were told to expect your money in one to two weeks.

For more than 70 per cent of applicants, that hasn’t happened. Six months later, their money still hasn’t arrived.

The National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom) raised concerns about the delays. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo addressed the issue today (24 April) while launching Microsoft Elevate, a government AI skills programme.

Speaking in Putrajaya, he said the problem should be fixed by the end of April.

He said the Finance Ministry would handle it.

“The Finance Ministry has said that they will take steps to make sure that the matter is resolved, and we hope that can be done by the end of April,” he said.

Digital Grant Madani Stalls For Six Months While SMEs Wait

The MSME Digital Grant Madani was designed to help Malaysia’s smallest businesses go digital.

Qualifying companies can apply for a matching grant of up to 50 per cent of costs, capped at RM5,000, to adopt tools like e-invoicing systems, point-of-sale software and digital marketing platforms.

Applications are managed through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN).

The money was supposed to arrive within one to two weeks of approval.

Instead, for more than 70 per cent of applicants, it has taken six months.

Problem Known Internally, But It Took PM’s Council To Force Action

The problem was known internally before it became public.

BSN had written to the Finance Ministry about the disbursement issue.

Gobind confirmed this, though he did not say when the letter was sent.

The matter only surfaced publicly after it was raised at the National Economic Action Council (NEAC), chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

At that meeting, Gobind stated that “payments of all outstanding grants must be expedited.”

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