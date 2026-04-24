Fire Destroys Simpang Pulai Animal Shelter; Death Toll Disputed as NGO Reports Higher Losses

A fire tore through an animal shelter in Simpang Pulai, Ipoh last night, killing at least 10 cats and severely damaging the facility, according to the Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

The shelter’s operators, Noah’s Ark Ipoh Animal Welfare (NAI), have put the death toll higher, saying 20 cats and one dog perished in the blaze.

Credit: Noah’s Ark Ipoh Animal Welfare

NAI is no ordinary shelter. The volunteer-run NGO holds the distinction of being the only animal welfare organisation in West Malaysia to have received funding from Yayasan Khazanah — a recognition it sustained for three consecutive years. The organisation pioneered adoption drives at Lotus Bercham and Petronas Sunway, initiatives credited with placing a significant number of stray animals into permanent homes.

According to Bernama, JBPM assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received an emergency call at 5.19pm, with a fire engine from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station arriving on scene approximately 12 minutes later. The blaze engulfed a 15 by 15-metre Class B building used as a cat shelter, destroying roughly 80 per cent of the structure before being brought under control at 6.04pm. The operation concluded at 7pm.

Credit: JBPM Perak

Credit: JBPM Perak

Sabarodzi said approximately 50 cats had been housed at the shelter at the time of the fire. The cause of the blaze and the full extent of losses remain under investigation.

The building, which observers described as ageing and in poor condition, is believed to have been structurally deteriorated prior to the incident — though authorities have yet to determine whether this was a contributing factor.

Despite the chaos, NAI said it was deeply grateful for the community members who arrived on the ground to assist, as well as the wave of messages and calls it received in the aftermath.

Those wishing to support NAI’s recovery can reach the organisation via their Facebook page or Instagram.

The Rakyat Post has reached out to NAI for further comment. This story will be updated.