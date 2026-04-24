Actress Discovers Her Neighbour Was A Robber — After 12 Years

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A local actress has gone viral after revealing that a group of robbers had been renting a unit directly across from her home, in a gated and guarded residential community she had long considered safe.

Sheila Rusly, known both as an actress and cooking celebrity, shared the news on Threads, saying she was unsettled by the discovery despite the robbers already having been arrested by police.

She had lived in the community for 12 years, and said she had always felt secure because the area had controlled entry points and regular security patrols — features typical of Malaysia’s gated and guarded housing schemes.

“I always thought this place was safe,” she said, adding that the revelation had shaken her confidence in her living environment.

It is unclear how Sheila learned of her neighbours’ identities, and she did not elaborate in her post.

The Stories Keep Coming: Drug Dealers And Fugitives

Her post quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing strikingly similar experiences of their own.

One commenter said their mother’s home, which had been peaceful for over a decade, was suddenly raided by police — the neighbours next door had been using the unit to sell drugs, entirely without the family’s knowledge.

Another said their neighbour turned out to be a fugitive.

Before his arrest, his wife had told residents he was travelling for work — and had even handed over a spare key to them.

Police showed up shortly after.

Safety Theatre Or Genuine Protection?

The incident has renewed questions about how much protection gated communities in Malaysia actually offer — and whether the appearance of security creates a false sense of comfort among residents.

While such developments are marketed on the promise of controlled access and professional security, critics point out that screening of tenants remains largely the responsibility of individual landlords, with little to no enforcement at the community level.

In this case, no questions have been publicly raised about who rented the unit to the group, or whether any due diligence was carried out.

The robbers have since been arrested, and the immediate threat has passed.

But for Sheila and many who responded to her post, the unease lingers.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.



