What KK Super Mart’s IPO Prospectus Actually Says — Beyond The 996 Stores

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KK Super Mart’s IPO filing has been widely reported.

The 996 stores, the 77.6% market share, the founder who started with a single shopfront in Kuchai Lama in 2001 — those numbers have made the rounds.

But the prospectus filed by KK Mart Retail Berhad runs to hundreds of pages.

Some of what sits deeper in the document tells a more complete story about what business investors are being asked to buy into.

Built On The Night Shift

One figure in the prospectus stands out beyond the store count; more than half of KK Super Mart’s sales — 50.6% — are generated between 10 pm and 10 am.

The majority of its stores operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

That single statistic says something about what the chain has become; it is not simply a convenience retailer competing with supermarkets on price or range.

It is, for a significant portion of its customers, the only shop open — serving late-night workers, shift employees, students, and anyone who needs something urgently after the rest of the retail sector has closed.

The company describes this as its “24-7 community proximity store format,” designed to serve residential communities in urban, suburban and rural areas.

In practice, it means KK Super Mart has built a customer base that is structurally difficult to displace.

Other new brands, such as FamilyMart, CU, and emart, are also expanding to round-the-clock operations, but with a limited number of stores.

A Homegrown Brand With Full Ownership

Unlike franchise-based convenience chains, KK Super Mart owns its brand outright.

There are no franchise fees, no franchisor standards to comply with, and no royalties paid to a foreign parent.

The company controls every aspect of its operations — store layout, product mix, pricing, and expansion pace.

According to the independent market research included in the prospectus, KK Super Mart is the fastest-growing convenience retailer in Malaysia by store count between 2022 and 2025, and holds the largest market share by revenue in the convenience mart sub-segment in 2025.

The convenience mart segment itself — distinct from larger convenience store chains such as 7-Eleven and FamilyMart — grew at a compound annual rate of 20.9% between 2020 and 2025, and is projected to grow at 17.7% annually through to 2030.

The Numbers Behind The Expansion

KK Super Mart’s revenue grew from RM1.25 billion in the financial year ended June 2023 to RM1.57 billion in June 2025, a compound annual growth rate of 11.8%.

Gross profit margin expanded from 27.8% to 28.8% over the same period.

The company reported a profit after tax of RM97 million for the financial year ended June 2025, on a profit before tax margin of 8.4%, which the prospectus notes is the highest among selected grocery-based retailers in Malaysia benchmarked in the independent market report.

The average capital expenditure to open a new store is approximately RM250,000, excluding inventory.

The company says it achieves an average payback period of under two years for new stores.

The IPO Structure

The listing involves the issuance of 210 million new shares under a public issue, and an offer for sale of 630 million existing shares by the two selling shareholders — K8 Resources, the founder’s holding vehicle, and Arus Sejahtera, a Cayman Islands-incorporated special purpose vehicle holding the investment of a Southeast Asian private equity fund.

The gross proceeds from the public issue will be used to fund new store openings, distribution centre expansion, digital and IT investment, and repayment of bank borrowings.

Following the listing, K8 Resources will hold approximately 73.85% of the enlarged share capital, assuming the overallotment option is not exercised.

Founder Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan holds 95% of K8 Resources.

The retail price per share has not been disclosed in the prospectus as filed.

The final retail price will be determined through a bookbuilding process and will be the lower of the retail and institutional prices.

Questions Investors Will Want Answered

The prospectus runs to hundreds of pages, and some of what it reveals deserves a second look.

For years, dozens of companies connected to the founder were doing business with KK Super Mart — as suppliers, landlords, and service providers — and at one point, between RM70 and RM95 million in annual customer payments were flowing through a payment gateway owned by a related party, arrangements that have mostly been unwound but show how closely the founder’s personal business interests and the company’s day-to-day operations were once tied together.

Revenue grew steadily, but the same-store sales picture tells a more complicated story — growth went from +23% to +2% to -2.7% over three years, with fewer transactions per store and smaller basket sizes each year, meaning the company is essentially papering over softening store performance by opening new ones.

Before listing, the founding shareholders paid themselves RM122.5 million in dividends in the last financial year on a profit of RM97 million, then took out another RM100 million in March 2026 — weeks before the IPO — which is legal and disclosed, but worth noting.

The compliance section is surprisingly frank, listing everything from foreign workers manning cash registers to fire certificate lapses to the Allah socks and Halal sandwich controversies, with the company saying it has since hired new senior management, introduced new systems, and tightened its processes.

The remediation story is plausible — but whether it reflects a genuine shift in how the business is run, or simply what needed to be said before a listing, is something investors will have to weigh for themselves.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/sakHmJmTWZc

KK Mart Retail Berhad’s prospectus has been filed with the Securities Commission (SC) Malaysia. The SC’s approval of the IPO should not be taken as an indication of the offering’s merits.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.