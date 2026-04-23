[Watch] Skechers Malaysia Investigating Hygiene Complaints At Puchong Outlet After Staff Member’s Post Goes Viral

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A staff member at a shoes outlet in Puchong went viral this week after posting a detailed account of what she claimed were severe and ongoing hygiene failures at her workplace.

The allegations include rat droppings and rat urine on shoeboxes, cockroach infestations in the staff toilet, and an unpaid water bill at the outlet.

Her thread has since drawn over 144,000 views.

The employee, who shared on Threads, wrote that the store name “begins with S” — a reference widely understood by commenters to be Skechers.

Allegedly Told to “Just Wipe It”

In a follow-up post, the employee claimed she had reported the rat problem to management before going public.

She alleged that management’s response was to wipe down the affected shoeboxes.

When I told them there was rat urine on the shoeboxes, they told me to just wipe it. Euww.

She posted photographs which she claimed showed shoeboxes soiled by rats, alongside socks stored in an open cardboard box inside the stockroom.

In a later update, she alleged that the outlet had failed to pay its water bill despite being reminded.

The employee added that she had already resigned and was serving a one-month notice period.

Skechers Malaysia Responds

While the Threads user never mentioned the name of the company she works for, many speculated that it was a Skechers outlet in Puchong.

We reached out to Skechers Malaysia, and they informed us that the Puchong outlet at the centre of these allegations is operated by an authorised dealer — meaning day-to-day operations and maintenance are the responsibility of that dealer operator rather than Skechers Malaysia directly.

The Skechers Malaysia spokesperson said the brand is nonetheless treating the matter seriously.

All Skechers retail partners are required to meet our strict brand and operational standards at all times. We take this matter seriously and are working closely with the dealer to investigate the situation and address it with urgency. Any lapses identified will be rectified promptly to ensure standards are upheld.

The company added that it remains “committed to maintaining a clean, safe and comfortable environment for both our customers and retail staff across all Skechers stores.”

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