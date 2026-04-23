[Watch] ‘Nobody Flies’: Inside The AirAsia Chongqing-KL Standoff — Told By The Malaysian Passenger Who Watched It All

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She never called the passenger rude; she never said she was wrong.

She just described, in sequence, exactly what happened — and let everyone else arrive at their own conclusion.

That restraint is what made Ivy Ng’s account of the early-morning standoff on an AirAsia flight from Chongqing to Kuala Lumpur the most credible — and most-watched — version of events this week.

Ng had no special access; she was seated in the cabin like everyone else, returning from a night out in Chongqing on a flight scheduled to depart around 2 AM on 22 April.

But her account is the most detailed and sequenced available; she clocked the timeline, identified the key players, tracked the crew’s movements across the aircraft and noted when the language broke down and why.

Online, she was quickly crowned “那個其中一個雖然很燦爛的吃瓜群眾” — the radiant one among the melon-eaters.

Her grin — caught on video as the standoff descended into farce — is what made her famous, but it was the precision of her telling that made her credible.

The Calm Before the Second Storm

The trouble began before the plane pushed back.

A Chinese passenger — whom Ng nicknamed “Miss Gucci Bag” — confronted the crew loudly at the back of the cabin, demanding to know why the plane could not wait for three friends who had been held at the gate for 30 minutes and missed boarding.

Then — and this is the detail that matters — she sat down.

The cabin quietened, and for a stretch, things were fine.

That gap is significant; when the passenger erupted again minutes later, making loud WeChat calls as the aircraft prepared to push back, it was a fresh escalation — not a continuation of the first argument.

It removes any reading that she was provoked from the start.

She had settled; she chose to start again.

‘The Plane Hasn’t Taken Off. I Have Every Right.’

A woman seated across the aisle asked Miss Gucci Bag to lower her voice, and the passenger shot back, according to Ng.

Has the plane taken off yet? If not, I have every right to make calls.

The neighbouring passenger responded by filming Miss Gucci Bag — and that was the match.

Delete that photo. This violates my portrait rights. You have millions of followers — are you trying to go viral off me?

The invocation of 肖像權 was not a random outburst.

Portrait rights — enshrined in Article 1018 of China’s Civil Code, which gives individuals the exclusive right to control the use of their own likeness — is precise legal language, and she deployed it instantly and with force.

The other passenger did not delete anything.

‘If You Can’t Speak Chinese, How Do You Work in Service?’

When the cabin crew arrived to intervene, they spoke only English.

The passenger refused to engage and demanded a Mandarin-speaking crew member.

The crew had to search the entire aircraft to find one, and when a Mandarin-speaking flight attendant finally arrived to mediate, the passenger told her, “If you can’t handle this, just get off the plane.”

At the height of the confrontation, the passenger screamed at the crew.

As an international flight crew, if you can’t speak Chinese, how do you work in service? Problem not solved, nobody flies.

Airport police were called, and the passenger was escorted off the aircraft.

The flight was delayed twice — by five minutes during the language standoff and by a further 15 minutes after police arrived.

A Letter, and an Admission

A handwritten letter, purportedly signed by the passenger — surnamed Li — and dated April 22, has since circulated widely on social media, in which the writer admits her call was too loud, that she should not have argued with her neighbour, and that she failed to follow crew instructions.

This incident made me realise my mistakes. I should not have caused a disturbance on the plane.

The letter’s authenticity has not been independently verified.

Ng’s Instagram reel has drawn many likes and comments; she has been featured on China’s Xiaohongshu, where thousands of users are reportedly trying to find out who she is.

Ng, a financial planning consultant who was in Chongqing on a company trip, described herself as a radiant spectator of the absurd — and the camera caught exactly that.

But she watched the whole thing with the eye of someone who understood, instinctively, that the story was not just about one angry passenger — it was about language, power, and what happens when someone decides, at 2 AM on a grounded plane, that the rules do not apply to her.

She was radiant, and she was also right.

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