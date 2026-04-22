[Watch] Mechanic Turns Down RM3,000, Tells Single Father: Your Son Needs It More

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Abang Usop had already fixed the motorcycle, waived his fee, and gone home. When the man he helped came back with money, he gave it back too.

The mechanic, known online as @minyakhitamjalanan, declined RM3,000 that Dicky Yau tried to hand him on Tuesday (21 April) — the second time in a week he had refused payment from the same man.

Abang Usop, whose real name is M Yusof M Noor, took it and placed it back.

You have a child who is going to school. I am helping you.

Yau, visibly surprised, tried to refuse.

The mechanic held firm; the two men embraced, and Yau was seen tearing up in the video.

Abang Usop has not given an interview explaining his actions; he has not needed to.

RM176, And A Question About Food

The story began at 12.30 am, when Abang Usop was called out to fix a motorcycle with a snapped chain and a missing front sprocket.

He quoted Yau RM145 for parts and labour.

When the job was done, he noticed Yau had RM176 left in his Touch ‘n Go e-wallet and asked if he would still have money for food.

Yau insisted on paying.

The mechanic told him he would not have to; a video of the encounter went viral.

After watching it, strangers donated over RM5,000 to Yau, and he promised publicly to give half to the mechanic who had helped him.

Yau has gained a significant following due to his kind nature and his connection with the community, greatly contributing to the popularity of the Galah Gala Seafood restaurant in KL East Mall, where he works.

READ MORE: A Midnight Repair, A Halal Cert, And A Restaurant That Got More Business Because of Both

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