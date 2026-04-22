Malaysia Has A Facebook Gambling Problem

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Malaysia’s communications regulator has received over 200,000 complaints about bad social media content this year.

And if you’re wondering which platform is carrying most of the weight, it’s Facebook.

Communications minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil revealed Monday that 81% of online gambling content flagged to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) this year came from Facebook.

Fifty-eight per cent of scam content? Also Facebook.

To be clear: that’s not 81% of Facebook content; that’s 81% of the entire country’s reported online gambling problem, sitting on one platform.

Of the 203,918 complaints MCMC received as of Sunday (19 April), 91% involved gambling or scams — 61% gambling, 30% scams.

The remaining 9% was split between pornography, bullying, harassment and unauthorised services, at about 2% each.

Outreach and Open Questions

The platform breakdown gets interesting.

TikTok — the app parents are already worried about — hosts 99% of reported pornographic content.

Tumblr, which most people assumed quietly died, apparently accounts for 90% of bullying and harassment cases.

MCMC has asked the platforms to take down the flagged content.

Whether they do and how fast were not mentioned.

On a more optimistic note, the ministry has visited 47 universities this year, reaching over 23,000 students with cybersecurity awareness programmes. Monday’s event in Pagoh included students from Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM), Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Politeknik Tun Syed Nasir Syed Ismail (PTSN).

58% of scam content? Also Facebook.

How the Brand Travels

A Facebook post published two days ago by E28吹水站 — a community page run by E28, a leading online betting operator in Asia — illustrates exactly how gambling operators embed themselves in everyday content, running what amounts to a branded content channel disguised as a local news-and-gossip page.

The post tells a warm story — a man couldn’t afford motorcycle repairs, so a Malay mechanic fixed it for free.

A feel-good racial harmony moment, the kind that gets shared widely and without suspicion.

At the bottom of every frame: the logo of an illegal gambling site, listed as sponsor.

It is a well-worn tactic. Operators attach their branding to emotionally resonant, shareable content — viral moments, charity acts, community stories — so the brand name travels with every share and screenshot.

The page builds credibility and following through wholesome posts.

The gambling brand gets normalised quietly in the background, long before anyone thinks to report it.

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