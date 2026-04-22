It Looks Like The Forbidden City, It’s In Batu Pahat
The Tian Ma Dao Chang, the headquarters of Yi Guan Dao in Malaysia, is a sprawling imperial Chinese-style complex that draws an almost uncanny visual parallel with Beijing’s Forbidden City.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Most people driving through Batu Pahat are looking for the famous wonton noodle, or maybe the old shophouses along the river.
Few realise that sitting on the edge of this quiet Johor town is a building so grand, so meticulously constructed, and so unlike anything else in Malaysia that it genuinely stops people in their tracks the first time they see it.
The Tian Ma Dao Chang — 天马道场 — whose name translates as the Sacred Ground of the Celestial Horse, is the Malaysian headquarters of Yi Guan Dao (I-Kuan Tao), one of the world’s largest syncretic religious movements.
It opened its doors in June 2023, the culmination of twelve years of construction funded entirely by community donations.
From the outside, the resemblance to Beijing’s Forbidden City is not accidental.
The grand ceremonial staircase, the white stone balustrades, the upturned golden rooflines, the central dragon-carved ramp — all of it is drawn deliberately from the vocabulary of imperial Chinese architecture.
The difference is this: the Forbidden City was built by decree, on the backs of a million conscripted labourers; Tian Ma Dao Chang was built by a community, for a community.
First Things First — This Is Not a Temple
Before we go any further, one thing worth knowing: Yi Guan Dao does not call this a temple.
To its members, the Tian Ma Dao Chang is an institution of learning — a place where people come to study, understand, and live out the beliefs of Yi Guan Dao.
Think of it less like a house of worship in the conventional sense, and more like a spiritual university campus — one that happens to be built with the grandeur of an imperial palace.
The distinction matters.
Where a temple is primarily a place you visit to pray, a Dao Chang is a place you come to learn, to serve, to grow, and to live.
It has classrooms, dormitories, dining halls, a cultural museum, and multiple halls for different functions.
The building is the institution.
Twelve Years, Zero Government Funding, One Extraordinary Building
Let that sink in for a moment.
Every ringgit that went into building this place came from ordinary members of the Yi Guan Dao community — teachers, shopkeepers, retirees, and young professionals — who donated over a decade to make it happen.
No government grants.
No corporate sponsors.
Just a community that believed in what it was building and kept going for twelve years until it was done.
The result is a complex that can house over 800 people at one time, with multiple worship halls, a cultural museum, dormitories, and dining facilities spread across a sprawling, landscaped compound nestled against a green hillside on the edge of town.
It Looks Like the Forbidden City Came to Johor
Stand at the base of Tian Ma Dao Chang in Batu Pahat, and what rises before you — a wide ceremonial staircase, white stone balustrades, grand upturned rooflines, and a dragon-carved central ramp — is an almost exact mirror of Beijing’s Forbidden City.
The scale and grandeur are not comparable — the Forbidden City’s central ramp is carved from a single marble slab that originally weighed 300 tonnes, transported from quarries outside Beijing on a road of ice in the dead of winter — but the architectural language is unmistakably the same.
That central ramp is no decorative flourish; in the imperial palace, it was called the Yu Lu, the Imperial Way, a surface so sacred that only the Emperor’s sedan chair was permitted to cross it.
The visual parallel is not accidental — both structures share the same imperial Chinese architectural DNA.
The difference is in how they were built: Beijing’s under an imperial decree, using the forced labour of nearly a million workers over 14 years; Batu Pahat’s through voluntary donations and the quiet devotion of ordinary Malaysian Chinese families over 12 years.
In some ways, that makes the one in Johor the more remarkable story.
During festive seasons, Tian Ma Dao Chang erupts in hundreds of bright yellow lanterns fanning outward from the main hall like rays of light — something the imperial palace never quite managed.
What Is Yi Guan Dao?
Yi Guan Dao — literally “The One Consistent Way” — is a Chinese religious movement that arrived in Malaysia in the late 1940s to the 1960s, brought by Chinese immigrants and missionaries from China and Taiwan.
It took root earliest and most deeply in Johor, which is why it is fitting that the newest and grandest of its Malaysian headquarters sits here.
The movement blends teachings from five major world religions — Taoism, Buddhism, Confucianism, Christianity, and Islam — under the belief that all faiths ultimately point to the same divine truth.
In Malaysia, it operates legally under the registered name 马来西亚无极圣母全国总会 (National Association of Wu Ji Sheng Mu Malaysia), which allows it to own property, hold public events, and operate openly.
It is a well-established, community-rooted religious organisation with hundreds of thousands of followers across Malaysia, and the Tian Ma Dao Chang is the physical expression of what 50 years of quiet, grassroots devotion looks like when it finally takes form in stone and tile and gold.
More Than a Place of Worship — A Living Institution
What makes Tian Ma Dao Chang worth visiting, even if you are not a follower, is that it functions as a fully living, breathing community institution.
- The cultural museum on the grounds documents the history of Yi Guan Dao in Malaysia — a story of migration, community-building, and faith that mirrors the broader story of Chinese Malaysians themselves
- Regular classes and lectures are held for members and the curious public alike — this is, after all, an institution of learning first
- The dining facilities serve vegetarian food, a tradition central to Yi Guan Dao practice — and the quality is, by all accounts, worth the trip on its own
- The compound hosts cultural events, community gatherings, and charitable activities year-round
- The sheer architectural detail rewards slow, unhurried exploration — every surface, every carving, every roofline has been thought through with care
Johor state exco member and MCA Youth Chief Ling Tian Soon, who delivered the opening address for the complex, said publicly that he expects the building to become “a landmark in Batu Pahat and a cultural and faith tourism destination that visitors will come from afar to see.”
Coming from a sitting state executive councillor, that is as close to an official tourism endorsement as you can get without a formal designation.
Go Before The Crowds Figure It Out
Places like this have a window — a brief period before the tour buses arrive and the experience gets packaged for mass consumption — and right now, Tian Ma Dao Chang is still in it.
You can walk the full sweep of that dragon-carved staircase without a crowd, stand under the yellow lanterns in the forecourt during festive seasons, and actually hear the quiet.
It has already quietly become one of the most sought-after wedding photography locations in Johor — couples drawn by the imperial grandeur, the symmetry, the golden rooflines against the jungle.
That will not last.
Tian Ma Dao Chang is located in Batu Pahat, Johor, approximately 90 minutes from Johor Bahru and 2.5 hours from Kuala Lumpur via the North-South Expressway.
Batu Pahat itself rewards a half-day at minimum — the old town riverfront, the legendary local food scene, and a building that has no business being this grand in a town this size.
If you are planning a road trip through Johor, it belongs on the list.
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.