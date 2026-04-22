It Looks Like The Forbidden City, It’s In Batu Pahat

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Most people driving through Batu Pahat are looking for the famous wonton noodle, or maybe the old shophouses along the river.

Few realise that sitting on the edge of this quiet Johor town is a building so grand, so meticulously constructed, and so unlike anything else in Malaysia that it genuinely stops people in their tracks the first time they see it.

The Tian Ma Dao Chang — 天马道场 — whose name translates as the Sacred Ground of the Celestial Horse, is the Malaysian headquarters of Yi Guan Dao (I-Kuan Tao), one of the world’s largest syncretic religious movements.

It opened its doors in June 2023, the culmination of twelve years of construction funded entirely by community donations.

From the outside, the resemblance to Beijing’s Forbidden City is not accidental.

The grand ceremonial staircase, the white stone balustrades, the upturned golden rooflines, the central dragon-carved ramp — all of it is drawn deliberately from the vocabulary of imperial Chinese architecture.

The difference is this: the Forbidden City was built by decree, on the backs of a million conscripted labourers; Tian Ma Dao Chang was built by a community, for a community.

Tian Ma Dao Chang seen from above, surrounded by the rainforest of Batu Pahat, Johor. The temple, built over 12 years through community donations, opened in June 2023 as the Malaysian headquarters of Yi Guan Dao. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A grandfather brings his grandson for a stroll on the Emperor’s Road. The temple was built by the Chinese community, but in Yiguandao’s vision of universal harmony, everyone is welcome on the steps. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Visitors climb the ceremonial staircase as stone lion guardians watch from below. Stone lions — called 石獅 (shí shī) in Chinese — are one of the oldest and most consistent features of Chinese imperial and sacred architecture. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

First Things First — This Is Not a Temple

Before we go any further, one thing worth knowing: Yi Guan Dao does not call this a temple.

To its members, the Tian Ma Dao Chang is an institution of learning — a place where people come to study, understand, and live out the beliefs of Yi Guan Dao.

Think of it less like a house of worship in the conventional sense, and more like a spiritual university campus — one that happens to be built with the grandeur of an imperial palace.

The distinction matters.

Where a temple is primarily a place you visit to pray, a Dao Chang is a place you come to learn, to serve, to grow, and to live.

It has classrooms, dormitories, dining halls, a cultural museum, and multiple halls for different functions.

The building is the institution.

Guan Yin stands over the reflection pond at Tian Ma Dao Chang, Batu Pahat. Behind her, the main hall — its white walls and gilded rooflines — was built over 12 years through community donations. Pix: Fernando Fong)

She stands taller than the treeline. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

She presides over the forecourt. Below her, the Malaysian flag. Behind her, a staircase carved with dragons. This is not Beijing. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Twelve Years, Zero Government Funding, One Extraordinary Building

Let that sink in for a moment.

Every ringgit that went into building this place came from ordinary members of the Yi Guan Dao community — teachers, shopkeepers, retirees, and young professionals — who donated over a decade to make it happen.

No government grants.

No corporate sponsors.

Just a community that believed in what it was building and kept going for twelve years until it was done.

The result is a complex that can house over 800 people at one time, with multiple worship halls, a cultural museum, dormitories, and dining facilities spread across a sprawling, landscaped compound nestled against a green hillside on the edge of town.

A visitor jogs past the entrance wall of Tian Ma Dao Chang. The inscription reads: “Dragon Flower Maitreya Mountain — Yi Guan Dao Sacred Ground.” For residents, it is part of the daily landscape. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The tour buses haven’t fully found it yet. For now, the forecourt belongs to the kids. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Imperial Way. Batu Pahat, Johor. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

It Looks Like the Forbidden City Came to Johor

Stand at the base of Tian Ma Dao Chang in Batu Pahat, and what rises before you — a wide ceremonial staircase, white stone balustrades, grand upturned rooflines, and a dragon-carved central ramp — is an almost exact mirror of Beijing’s Forbidden City.

The scale and grandeur are not comparable — the Forbidden City’s central ramp is carved from a single marble slab that originally weighed 300 tonnes, transported from quarries outside Beijing on a road of ice in the dead of winter — but the architectural language is unmistakably the same.

That central ramp is no decorative flourish; in the imperial palace, it was called the Yu Lu, the Imperial Way, a surface so sacred that only the Emperor’s sedan chair was permitted to cross it.

The visual parallel is not accidental — both structures share the same imperial Chinese architectural DNA.

The difference is in how they were built: Beijing’s under an imperial decree, using the forced labour of nearly a million workers over 14 years; Batu Pahat’s through voluntary donations and the quiet devotion of ordinary Malaysian Chinese families over 12 years.

In some ways, that makes the one in Johor the more remarkable story.

During festive seasons, Tian Ma Dao Chang erupts in hundreds of bright yellow lanterns fanning outward from the main hall like rays of light — something the imperial palace never quite managed.

What Is Yi Guan Dao?

Yi Guan Dao — literally “The One Consistent Way” — is a Chinese religious movement that arrived in Malaysia in the late 1940s to the 1960s, brought by Chinese immigrants and missionaries from China and Taiwan.

It took root earliest and most deeply in Johor, which is why it is fitting that the newest and grandest of its Malaysian headquarters sits here.

The movement blends teachings from five major world religions — Taoism, Buddhism, Confucianism, Christianity, and Islam — under the belief that all faiths ultimately point to the same divine truth.

In Malaysia, it operates legally under the registered name 马来西亚无极圣母全国总会 (National Association of Wu Ji Sheng Mu Malaysia), which allows it to own property, hold public events, and operate openly.

It is a well-established, community-rooted religious organisation with hundreds of thousands of followers across Malaysia, and the Tian Ma Dao Chang is the physical expression of what 50 years of quiet, grassroots devotion looks like when it finally takes form in stone and tile and gold.

The front prayer hall, where the imperial architecture outside gives way to something quieter. Gilded coffered ceiling, white marble deities, and rows of prayer cushions waiting to be filled. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Ji Gong, the Mad Monk — a deity who rejected wealth, championed the poor, and broke every rule of monastic propriety — stands before a wall of celestial figures that includes Jesus. Yiguandao is a syncretic faith that draws inspiration from five great world traditions: Confucianism, Taoism, Buddhism, Christianity, and Islam. It’s a faith that seeks unity across traditions. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A gilded dragon on the altar table inside the prayer hall. In Chinese cosmology, the dragon is a divine protector — its presence on an altar signals that what rests above it is under heavenly guardianship. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

More Than a Place of Worship — A Living Institution

What makes Tian Ma Dao Chang worth visiting, even if you are not a follower, is that it functions as a fully living, breathing community institution.

The cultural museum on the grounds documents the history of Yi Guan Dao in Malaysia — a story of migration, community-building, and faith that mirrors the broader story of Chinese Malaysians themselves

on the grounds documents the history of Yi Guan Dao in Malaysia — a story of migration, community-building, and faith that mirrors the broader story of Chinese Malaysians themselves Regular classes and lectures are held for members and the curious public alike — this is, after all, an institution of learning first

are held for members and the curious public alike — this is, after all, an institution of learning first The dining facilities serve vegetarian food, a tradition central to Yi Guan Dao practice — and the quality is, by all accounts, worth the trip on its own

serve vegetarian food, a tradition central to Yi Guan Dao practice — and the quality is, by all accounts, worth the trip on its own The compound hosts cultural events, community gatherings, and charitable activities year-round

year-round The sheer architectural detail rewards slow, unhurried exploration — every surface, every carving, every roofline has been thought through with care

Johor state exco member and MCA Youth Chief Ling Tian Soon, who delivered the opening address for the complex, said publicly that he expects the building to become “a landmark in Batu Pahat and a cultural and faith tourism destination that visitors will come from afar to see.”

Coming from a sitting state executive councillor, that is as close to an official tourism endorsement as you can get without a formal designation.

Relief portraits of the patriarchs of Yi Guan Dao at Tian Ma Dao Chang, Batu Pahat. From left: Sun Hui Ming and Chang Tien Ran, co-18th Patriarchs, and Lu Chung Yi, the 17th. Sun Hui Ming remains the only woman in the movement’s patriarchal lineage. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The statue of Guan Yin, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, at sunset at Tian Ma Dao Chang. In Yi Guan Dao theology, compassion is not the property of one faith — it is the common thread running through all five traditions the movement recognises. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Laughing Buddha — Budai — sits before the Hall of the Imperial Centre at Tian Ma Dao Chang, Batu Pahat. The main worship hall, lit in gold at night, is the spiritual heart of the complex. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Go Before The Crowds Figure It Out

Places like this have a window — a brief period before the tour buses arrive and the experience gets packaged for mass consumption — and right now, Tian Ma Dao Chang is still in it.

You can walk the full sweep of that dragon-carved staircase without a crowd, stand under the yellow lanterns in the forecourt during festive seasons, and actually hear the quiet.

It has already quietly become one of the most sought-after wedding photography locations in Johor — couples drawn by the imperial grandeur, the symmetry, the golden rooflines against the jungle.

That will not last.

Tian Ma Dao Chang is located in Batu Pahat, Johor, approximately 90 minutes from Johor Bahru and 2.5 hours from Kuala Lumpur via the North-South Expressway.

Batu Pahat itself rewards a half-day at minimum — the old town riverfront, the legendary local food scene, and a building that has no business being this grand in a town this size.

If you are planning a road trip through Johor, it belongs on the list.

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