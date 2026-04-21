Malaysian Founded ROSYFOXY Becomes No.1 Best Selling Serum On TikTok Singapore

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ROSYFOXY was founded by Lee Bin Hao in London.

The brand launched its flagship Rosa Rose Stem Cell Serum in the second quarter of 2024, marking an early milestone in its expansion.

The rise drew attention beyond the industry.

Malaysia’s national news agency, Bernama, also reported on it.

Built on Word of Mouth

Lee said the brand’s growth came primarily from customer word-of-mouth and genuine reviews, with TikTok’s creator-driven commerce model helping drive repeat purchases and organic visibility.

Before launching, Lee personally travelled to Bulgaria to verify the sourcing of the brand’s key ingredient, Rose Stem Cell, supplied by INNOVA BM Ltd, and to South Korea to inspect HANACOS Co. Ltd., a world-class manufacturing facility.

He also produced short videos at both locations to show customers the product’s supply chain, an approach he said was still uncommon in the skincare industry.

The brand is now present in nine countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Genuine Customer Reviews That Stay

Lee said genuine customer reviews have been a major reason behind the brand’s growth.

One customer purchased approximately 400 bottles within a year, some as gifts and the rest for personal use, a pattern reflected in the brand’s public reviews.

One TikTok Shop customer posted that she had repurchased more than 120 bottles over five months and attached before-and-after photos taken just three days apart.

“Skeptical initially,” she wrote, “but just after 3 days of using, I saw my pigmentation lighten and my fine lines improve.”

ROSYFOXY plans to expand further worldwide.

A five-star TikTok Shop review shows a customer who repurchased more than 120 bottles of the Rosa Serum over five months, with before-and-after photos attached. (Screenshot: TikTok Shop)

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