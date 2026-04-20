Star Wars Lands At KLCC This May The 4th

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The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is bringing Star Wars: A New Hope to Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) this May, with legendary American composer and conductor John Williams’ full score performed live as the film screens overhead.

Timing is no accident — one of the two shows falls on May 4th, a date Star Wars fans worldwide have claimed as their own.

Say it out loud: “May the 4th” sounds just like “May the Force be with you,” the saga’s most iconic line — and that wordplay is exactly why fans treat it as an unofficial holiday.

The phrase “May the 4th be with you” actually predates Star Wars fandom — its first recorded use was a 1979 British newspaper ad celebrating Margaret Thatcher’s election as Britain’s first female Prime Minister

Conductor Gerard Salonga leads both performances: Sunday, 3 May at 3.00 pm and Monday, 4 May at 8.00 pm at KLCC.

If past MPO events are anything to go by, expect a few lightsabers in the lobby — the orchestra’s own social media shows fans turning up in full costume, from Sith Lords to Jedi Knights.

From Hogwarts to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Williams won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for the original 1977 film and went on to score all nine entries in the saga, earning Oscar nominations for five of the sequels.

The live-to-film format puts that music back in the room — full orchestra, full film, no pre-recorded backing track.

The MPO is no stranger to the format — the orchestra wrapped a four-night run of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert just recently.

Star Wars: A New Hope marks their second live-to-film production this season, part of a global wave of symphony orchestras bringing iconic film scores back to the concert hall

Tickets run from RM399 to RM549 and are available at mpo.com.my or by calling 03-2331 7007.

The concert is licensed through Disney Concerts, the production and licensing arm of Disney Music Group.

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