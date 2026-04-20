Hong Kong Brings Its Dramas To Malaysia — And This Time, AI Wrote The Script

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Hong Kong-based Sunwah Media Group launched Wah! Drama in Kuala Lumpur last week, a short-form drama platform carrying productions from Hong Kong, mainland China, and Southeast Asia.

The launch was held at Sunway Velocity Mall and came with a co-production deal with BeLive Studios and X12 Entertainment Sdn Bhd to develop Malaysia-based content.

The platform also debuted its first AI-assisted drama series, The Infinity Express: Grab the Loot, Drop the Men, produced using AI tools from storyboarding to visual generation and planned for multiple seasons.

Wah! Drama is accessible on both Android and Apple devices, providing a seamless experience for viewers regardless of their preferred mobile platform.

Viewers pay a subscription fee or buy in-app credits to unlock episodes and watch without ads.

New users get their first month free and bonus gifts when they download the app.

Held Against a China–ASEAN Backdrop

The launch was part of a larger three-day event, held from April 17 to 19, that brought together business and government representatives from Malaysia, Hong Kong, and China.

On the sidelines, the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurs Alliance and the Malaysia–China Business Council signed a memorandum of understanding covering artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and advanced technologies.

The event also saw the official launch of the China-ASEAN Countries Artificial Intelligence Application Cooperation Centre, set up to support AI research and cross-border industry collaboration among China, Malaysia, and ASEAN member states.

Attendees included the director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur, the vice president of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia, and a deputy director general from the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, who attended as guest of honour.

Dr Jonathan Choi, chairman of the Guangdong–HK–Macao Greater Bay Area Entrepreneurs Alliance, said Hong Kong and Malaysia held complementary strengths that could open new doors for cross-border collaboration.

He added that the initiative was aimed at pushing regional creative industries onto the global stage.

The event was held in conjunction with the fifth anniversary of the China–ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which covers trade, the digital economy, green development, and security cooperation.

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