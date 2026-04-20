Anwar Floats Further Ministers’ Pay Cut If Economy Worsens — He Hasn’t Drawn His Own Salary Since 2022

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said the government is open to cutting Cabinet ministers’ salaries if the national economy deteriorates further, while urging Malaysians not to assume the country is shielded from global economic pressures.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Cyberjaya on Friday, Anwar said current ministerial pay was relatively low given the scale of responsibilities, but that a review could not be ruled out.

If the economic situation worsens, we may have to consider reviewing or reducing ministers’ pay.

He was responding to a question on whether Malaysia would follow Indonesia, which has implemented measures to reduce ministers’ salaries.

Anwar has not drawn his own salary since taking office in November 2022, saying he does not face hardship as official travel and accommodation are provided.

Last October, he announced that ministers would continue to be subject to a 20% pay cut.

Sunday’s remarks suggest further reductions are not off the table.

RM6 Billion a Month — and Counting

At a separate event on Sunday (19 April), Anwar acknowledged public concern over rising prices, including petrol costs, but said Malaysia was faring better than many other countries.

He noted that RON95 remains among the cheapest in the world, while a neighbouring country had shut down 400 petrol stations and another had been forced to ration fuel.

The government is currently spending RM6 billion a month on petrol subsidies, he added.

Speaking at a Felda settlers’ carnival in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Anwar urged Malaysians to stay aware of global developments, particularly the ongoing Middle East conflict and its impact on the world economy.

I don’t want our people to think as if nothing is happening. Our families and society must know what is happening.

Not everyone was convinced.

On social media, some questioned the basis of the government’s claim that 85% of Malaysians were unaffected by diesel price changes, with one post pointing out that the figure appeared to come from a study conducted overnight and lacking a disclaimer of preliminary findings.

READ MORE: [Watch] Wee Ka Siong: Malaysia Sells Petrol Among World’s Cheapest — But Diesel Among The Most Expensive

READ MORE: [Watch] Cheaper Diesel, If You Can Get It — One Man Couldn’t, After Station Staff Admitted The Supply Went To Account Holders First

READ MORE: Malaysia Did Not Send Its Diesel To The Philippines, It Just Processed Theirs

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