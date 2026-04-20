A Midnight Repair, A Halal Cert, And A Restaurant That Got More Business Because of Both

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A Malay mechanic helped a stranded Chinese man at midnight and refused to take a single ringgit.

By the next morning, Malaysians had checked where Dicky Yau worked, confirmed the halal cert, and were telling each other to go eat there.

That is how a midnight repair turned into more business for the restaurant.

A halal watchdog Facebook page, Halal Inquiry Company Direktori, was among the first to verify it, confirming that GalahGala Seafood Restaurant held a valid JAKIM halal certification until March 2027.

The post spread quickly, along with encouragement to show up and support.

By Morning, They Were Telling Each Other to Go Eat There

The response was largely positive.

Commenters vouched for the restaurant, noted that kitchen and front-of-house staff included Muslims, and urged followers to visit and support the business.

“The shop even clearly displays halal signage,” wrote one commenter with 196 likes. “That must be why Allah arranged for Muslims to help him.”

Some had already made the trip.

“Came because of Dicky Yau,” wrote one diner.

He’s so gentle and polite. Many are coming to GalahGala because of him. Hope he gets a promotion and a raise.

For many, the certification was enough, while for others, Yau himself was the reason to show up — and they did.

The Man Who Showed Up

Yau, 31, was trying to get home after a late shift when his motorbike broke down at 11.30 pm — chain snapped, front sprocket loose, alone on a roadside in Petaling Jaya.

Several mechanics he contacted did not respond; some blocked him.

It was only “Abang Minyak Hitam,” a roadside mechanic known on TikTok, who showed up — fixing the bike within 20 minutes and declining to charge, framing it as infaq, a voluntary Islamic act of giving.

Yau teared up and embraced him on the spot.

He has since refused donations, insisting that any goodwill go to those in greater need.

The two have reconnected publicly, both hoping the story inspires others to extend kindness across racial and religious lines — the mechanic asked nothing about who Yau was, and somehow that was enough to bring in a little more business for the entire restaurant.

GalahGala Seafood Restaurant is located at KL East Mall, Kuala Lumpur.

READ MORE: [Watch] A Malay Helps A Chinese, One Breakdown, Zero Ego — And All Of Malaysia Felt It

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