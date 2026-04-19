Uyghur-American Academic Deported From Malaysia After 21 Hours At KLIA

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Abdulhakim Idris, a US citizen and executive director of the Washington-based Center for Uyghur Studies, was detained and deported from Malaysia on 30 March.

According to Uyghur advocacy groups, Idris arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to launch the Malay-language edition of his book and to meet civil society groups.

He did not make it past immigration.

It is alleged that immigration officers seized his passport and held him in a detention facility for 21 hours, providing one small meal and one bottle of water, before four police officers escorted him onto a deportation flight back to the United States.

No official explanation was given.

The advocacy groups say his Malaysian partner confirmed the denial of entry was the direct result of pressure from Beijing, and that Idris held a valid US passport with no legal basis for denial of entry under Malaysian law.

These claims have not been independently verified.

Two Days Too Late

The timing, the groups noted, was significant.

Two days before his arrival, his organisation had published a report on China’s influence campaigns across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia’s economic dependence on China.

The incident, they say, is part of a broader pattern.

Freedom House, also a nonprofit organisation based in Washington, DC, documents that Uyghur individuals are involved in more than 20 per cent of all physical transnational repression cases recorded worldwide since 2014.

For Idris, the stakes are also personal; he is the husband of Rushan Abbas, founder of the Campaign for Uyghurs, and 24 of his family members have been missing since 2017.

His father died in Hotan in January 2023 — news Idris received seven months later from an anonymous source.

Multiple organisations have called on the US government to respond, warning that the deportation of a US citizen sets a dangerous precedent for advocates, journalists and researchers operating abroad.

A U.S. citizen detained, held for nearly a day, then deported after pressure from Beijing. This is not speculation. It is documented.



Uyghur scholar Abdulhakim Idris was stopped upon arrival in Malaysia in March 2026, held for about 21 hours with minimal food and water, had his… https://t.co/y0L2raqvnv pic.twitter.com/GKvoIdDSp4 — UnveiledChina (@Unveiled_ChinaX) April 16, 2026

A Familiar Face, An Unfamiliar Welcome

The deportation was particularly striking given Idris’s long-standing ties to Malaysia.

He had visited the country multiple times, maintaining active dialogue with Malaysian civil society organisations, and had previously met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in person.

As recently as January 2025, he was publicly calling on Malaysia — then ASEAN chair — to intervene in the deportation of Uyghur refugees from Thailand to China, describing the country as having “a unique moral authority” on the issue

He was not an unknown arriving cold; he was a familiar face in Malaysian advocacy circles.

That Malaysia was the country to detain and deport him, advocates say, makes the incident all the more pointed.

The Malaysian government has not publicly commented.

READ MORE: Malaysia Faces Test of Leadership Over Uyghur Crisis In Thailand

READ MORE: “Stop The Deportation”: Malaysian NGOs Warn Thailand Over Uyghur Refugees’ Fate

READ MORE: Malaysian And Uyghur Activists Call For Action Against Islamophobia At UN Forum

Sources: Freedom House · Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation · Uyghur Academy International

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