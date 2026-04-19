Three Shot Dead At Food Court In Kota Tinggi; 71-Year-Old Licensed Gun Owner Arrested 200 Metres From Scene

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Minutes after three people were shot dead outside a restaurant in Kota Tinggi this afternoon (19 April), a 71-year-old man was arrested approximately 200 metres from the scene.

Police recovered the weapon believed to have been used — a Benelli M/Super shotgun.

The shootings took place at around 1:30 pm outside a restaurant in Taman Kota Jaya, Kota Tinggi.

The three victims — two local men and one foreign woman, aged between 37 and 63 — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a local man, was arrested at around 2:00 pm by officers from the Kota Tinggi Criminal Investigation Division and the Johor police’s Special Investigation Unit D9.

He has no prior criminal record, and the shotgun recovered was registered under a valid firearms licence in his name.

Murder Charge, Debt Motive Under Probe

Police have confirmed the suspect will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or a minimum of 30 years’ imprisonment, and no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death.

A remand application will be heard at the Kota Tinggi Magistrate’s Court on Monday (20 April).

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad, in a statement released at 5:15 pm, said investigations are ongoing.

Critically, police have ruled out secret society involvement and terrorism.

They have not, however, ruled out the possibility that the killings stemmed from a personal debt dispute.

An Unlikely Profile

The profile that emerges is an unusual one — an elderly man, licensed to own a firearm, with no criminal history, allegedly turning a shotgun on three people in broad daylight.

If the allegation is proven, the question of what drove him to do so remains unanswered.

The public has been urged not to speculate or post comments that could interfere with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johor police hotline at 019-2792095 or the Johor police operations centre at 07-2212999.

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