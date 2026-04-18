[Watch] A Malay Helps A Chinese, One Breakdown, Zero Ego — And All Of Malaysia Felt It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

He was the man with a broken motorcycle chain and RM80 in his pocket.

Now, Dicky Yau is going viral for a second reason — refusing to accept anything from the thousands of Malaysians who wanted to give back.

Yau, a single father from Tawau, Sabah, was identified as the Chinese man in a widely shared TikTok video that moved Malaysians this week.

In it, a Malay mechanic, who goes by the social media account “minyakhitamjalanan”, waived his RM145 repair fee after sensing Yau was struggling — asking him repeatedly if he had enough money to eat, and reading between the lines when Yau forced a smile and said yes.

The mechanic’s act of kindness went viral.

Even Transport Minister Anthony Loke shared the video.

Malaysians of all races called it the spirit of the country at its best.

No Gifts, No Cash, No Bank Number

Then came the second chapter.

When Yau went live on TikTok shortly after, he spent much of the stream turning people away.

“No… don’t send gifts, I don’t want them,” he said repeatedly.

When viewers tried to send him money privately, he declined to share his bank account number.

All He Asked Was That You Help Someone Else

Instead, he pointed to the generosity elsewhere.

If you send gifts to the mechanic, he’ll be able to go help even more people.

Yau works the late shift at GalahGala Seafood Restaurant in KL East Mall.

He encouraged supporters to visit the restaurant to show appreciation.

He is believed to have a young child.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.