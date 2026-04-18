Paw-sibly Misunderstood: Coffee Bean Boss Responds To Viral Dog Claim At Mont Kiara Outlet

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A morning coffee run in Mont Kiara just got a little ruff.

Over on Facebook, the “Halal Inquiry Company direktori” page made a post which has also landed on Threads, alleging that a customer brought a dog into a halal-certified outlet at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

The post expressed frustration over this as the outlet carries a certified Halal by the Malaysia Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) certificate, saying it was disrespectful to Muslim patrons.

It called the act by the customer “biadab” (rude), although they wrongly spelt the word as “biadap”.

The page urged management to review CCTV footage from 18 April around 9:40 am, and demanded firm action against the outlet manager.

The post was then shared outside Facebook. One of them was on Threads by user @jungleriz. He added his own take on the issue, misspelling Mont Kiara as Mount Kiara, saying it would be good if JAKIM would revoke Coffee Bean’s Halal certification, and, if that wasn’t enough, he called for a boycott.

Another user tagged Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Malaysia managing director Datuk M. Amar Shah, who is known to frequently react personally to complaints on the platform.

User @jungleriz replied and claimed that he was blocked by Amar Shah.

“Dia dah block. I wonder why,” @jungleriz said.

However, as mentioned above, Amar Shah is hardly a person to let things spiral into a full-blown outrage fest

While he didn’t directly reply to @jungleriz, he posted a response to the issue.

According to him, the viral image lacks full context. Based on what the company understands so far, the pet was actually at the outdoor seating area.

He reiterated that The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is a halal-certified brand and follows JAKIM guidelines, which means pets are strictly not allowed in dining areas.

“If this incident did occur, it would be an isolated case,” he said, adding that the company is taking it seriously.

To prevent future confusion (and probably more Facebook drama), the café chain plans to: reinforce SOPs with staff, post clearer “no pets allowed” signage, and politely advise customers when needed.

He also apologised for any concern caused and assured that hygiene standards would be maintained.

“As part of our commitment to hygiene and standards, we will ensure the area is properly cleaned regardless. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” Amar Shah said.

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