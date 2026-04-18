Anti-Communism Group To Hold Two Rallies In Kuala Lumpur On Sunday

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian organisation representing former members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will hold two separate gatherings in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (19 April).

Pertubuhan Tuidang Malaysia, which supports individuals who have renounced their membership in the CCP, notified the Wangsa Maju district police in a letter dated 18 March — sighted by TRP — of a planned peaceful assembly for the morning.

The first gathering for Tuidang members is scheduled from 10 am to 11 am along Jalan Ampang — near the Chinese Embassy — with around 30 participants expected, and speeches delivered via a public address system.

A second public event will be held near the Bukit Bintang intersection area from 5 pm to 6 pm, with participants asked to gather by 4:30 pm.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Both gatherings carry an anti-communism theme.

Pertubuhan Tuidang Malaysia said its aim is to prevent the spread of communist ideology and culture in Malaysia, and to show solidarity with the 459 million people it says have left the CPC worldwide.

One Week Before A Significant Anniversary

Sunday’s gatherings fall one week before 25 April — a date that carries weight for Falun Gong practitioners and the broader anti-communist movement worldwide.

On 25 April, 1999, an estimated 10,000 Falun Gong practitioners gathered peacefully near Zhongnanhai in Beijing, requesting the release of detained members in what became one of the largest peaceful assemblies in modern Chinese history.

The Chinese government responded with a sweeping crackdown, launching a persecution of Falun Gong that human rights groups say continues to this day.

25 April has since been marked annually as a day of commemoration for religious freedom violations in China — a backdrop that lends significance to Sunday’s gatherings in Kuala Lumpur beyond their modest size.

While Falun Gong and the Tuidang movement are distinct, they share common ground — both oppose the CCP, and both have faced suppression under it.

Many who renounced their CCP membership through the Tuidang movement cite the persecution of Falun Gong as a defining example of the party’s brutality, and the two communities have often stood in solidarity at public events worldwide.

Arrests Ahead Of A State Visit Cast A Long Shadow

Sunday’s rallies come less than a year after a controversial episode that drew international scrutiny.

On 30 April, 2025 — two days before China’s state visit to Malaysia — police arrested 76 people, including Falun Gong practitioners and Tuidang members, at a shop lot in Cheras.

Chinese nationals were among those detained.

The detainees were held in custody and released in stages after the state visit was over.

Authorities alleged those arrested were part of an illegal organisation — Falun Gong is banned in China — but detainees maintained they had been holding a peaceful gathering.

The incident drew sharp criticism from human rights observers, who described it as an instance of transnational repression — where foreign governments allegedly pressure local authorities to suppress groups viewed as dissidents by the CCP.

The episode raised questions about the extent to which Malaysia’s security apparatus may have accommodated Beijing’s sensitivities during a high-profile diplomatic visit.

A Quiet Campaign With an Uneasy History

Pertubuhan Tuidang Malaysia is a registered non-governmental organisation (NGO) that campaigns for Chinese citizens to renounce their membership in the Communist Party of China (CCP)— a movement known globally as “Tuidang,” or “quit the party.”

Rooted in the publication Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party, which covers various aspects of the CCP, including its nature, origins, and record of governance over the Chinese people, the Tuidang movement has grown into a worldwide campaign.

Locally, the group’s volunteers have been active at night markets and public spaces, raising awareness about what they describe as the dangers of CCP ideology.

The organisation’s activities have not always gone smoothly.

In August 2025, volunteers reported being threatened by unidentified men while conducting anti-communist activities.

Earlier that year, the group drew public attention to a stone carving of Mao Zedong’s face and poem discovered at Nirvana Memorial Park in Semenyih, which it flagged as evidence of communist ideology spreading in Malaysia.

READ MORE: Police Operation On 70 Falun Gong Members During Chinese President’s Malaysia Visit Draws Attention

READ MORE: [Watch] Activists Threatened At KL Night Market While Conducting Anti-Communist Activities

READ MORE: Chinese Tourist Thrash Falun Gong, Uyghur Display Outside Masjid Negara, Police Report Filed

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.