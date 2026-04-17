[Watch] 38 Pairs Of Underwear, One Suspect, No Action: Woman Claims Neighbour Harassed Her Family For Years

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A Malaysian woman has taken to social media in desperation after alleging that her family has been repeatedly harassed by a neighbour — and that authorities have done little to act despite what she describes as clear evidence.

The thread, posted by user @nrlhdarina on Threads, has garnered 1.5 million views as of this writing.

According to the posts, the trouble began in 2023, when the family was away performing Umrah.

The suspect — described as a younger male neighbour who regularly serves as an imam at a nearby surau — allegedly stole a copy of their house key and began entering the home without permission.

Once inside, he allegedly targeted the husband’s underwear, cutting holes in each pair, and by the time the family realised what was happening, 38 pairs had been destroyed.

When the Underwear Ran Out, He Found Something Else

When no underwear remained, the suspect allegedly searched the washing machine for more — and later moved on to cutting the husband’s police uniform trousers.

The family only confirmed his identity after installing a CCTV system.

On the final night of Ramadan in April 2024, the suspect was captured on camera in the act — still dressed in his jubah and kopiah, having reportedly come from the surau moments earlier.

The woman says she filed a report and has held medical documentation showing the psychological toll the ordeal has taken on her, including what she describes as a serious stress-related illness.

No One Listened, So Everyone Did

Her own family’s request to be transferred, so they can get as far away from the suspect, was allegedly rejected.

The quieter we stayed, the bolder he became. I am typing this while trembling. I have no more strength.

The woman states she has not sought public attention since the incident first occurred in 2024 and has not lobbied for the suspect’s dismissal from his workplace.

She says she went public only because no one in a position of authority had listened.

The thread has drawn widespread public reaction, with many calling for the relevant authorities — including the police — to review the case.

This article is based solely on claims made in publicly available social media posts. The allegations have not been independently verified. The accused has not publicly responded.

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