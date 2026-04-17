‘I’m Truly Sorry’: Pearly Tan Pulls Out Of Uber Cup As Back Injury Returns

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Malaysian badminton player Pearly Tan will miss the 2026 Uber Cup after suffering a recurring back injury — one she says nearly took everything from her three years ago.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (16 April), Tan, 26, apologised, then she apologised again, and again.

To her teammates, to her fans, to anyone who had been worrying about her — she said sorry, repeatedly, for a body that had simply given out.

I sincerely apologize for letting everyone down. I’m truly sorry to my team.

In the days before her decision, she said she could not sleep, her mind going “back and forth, hoping there was another option.”

There was none.

My body is telling me to stop, and I have to listen.

Out Of The Squad, But Not The Team

It is the same injury; that detail matters.

Three years ago, Tan said, it almost ended her career.

Now it has forced her out of the tournament she had wanted, above everything else, to play in.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed on Friday that 21-year-old Chong Jie Yu will replace her senior in the national squad for the Uber Cup, which runs from 24 April to May 3 in Horsens, Denmark, alongside the Thomas Cup.

Tan, who forms Malaysia’s number one women’s doubles pair with M Thinaah, said her heart remained with the team regardless.

I’ll be cheering for every single one of you with everything I have, even from far away.

Her partner, now captaining the side, said she did not want to look too far ahead — only to build chemistry with her new partners and the team.

Same Dream, Different Endings

The Thomas Cup squad had its own injury scare heading into the tournament.

On 10 April, Lee Zii Jia’s coach Liew Daren confirmed the professional singles shuttler had fully recovered from an ankle injury and was ready for national duty if called upon.

Liew said Zii Jia was not only free from physical issues but was already deep into an intensive training programme at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Kuala Lumpur, sparring against a wide range of players.

Lee and Tan have known each other since childhood, training together long before either carried the weight of national expectation.

The contrast is sharp — one injury resolved just in time, another that could not be.

Lee gets his tournament —Tan does not.

The court can wait, but your health can't 🕊 Sending all our love and strength to Pearly Tan as she focuses on her recovery. This is just a temporary timeout for a stronger return.



We are with you in this battle! ✊️💛



📷 Shi Tang pic.twitter.com/lGyxKOmBCi — Pearly Tan & Thinaah M Fans (@pearlythinaah) April 16, 2026

READ MORE: [Watch] Pearly Tan Opens Up About Her Ideal Partner: “I Like The Blur Blur Type”

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