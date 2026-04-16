[Watch] Armed Robbers Take RM9.7 Million In Gold from Brickfields Shop, Security Guard’s Weapon Stolen

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Four armed men robbed a gold shop along Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, on Thursday morning (16 April), making off with 21 trays of gold jewellery worth an estimated RM9.7 million in under two minutes.

Police received the call at approximately 11:00 am.

The suspects — four males of unidentified nationality — entered the premises armed with two pistols and cleared the display cases before fleeing.

Approximately 15 kilograms of gold were taken.

In a detail that sharpens the audacity of the robbery, the suspects also took the security guard’s sawn-off shotgun and a single bullet.

Footage Spreads, Police Seek Public’s Help

A staff member at the scene told reporters that ten employees were present at the time.

No one was injured, and the staff did not resist.

It was, she said, the first time the shop had been robbed.

The case is classified under Section 395 and 397 of the Penal Code, covering gang robbery with firearms. Investigations are ongoing.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the incident in an official statement and urged anyone with information to contact the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-2297 9222 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999.

The footage, which spread rapidly on social media, drew widespread public commentary, with many observers noting how swiftly and cleanly the robbery was executed.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

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