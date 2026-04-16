Senior Citizen Dies At Slot Machine In Penang Private Club; Aortic Rupture Confirmed
A 65-year-old man died alone in a private booth at a Penang gaming club on Monday night after suffering a ruptured aorta — a sudden tear in the body’s main artery that is almost always fatal without immediate emergency care.
A 65-year-old man died at a private club in Penang on Monday evening (13 April) after collapsing while playing a slot machine alone in a private booth.
The senior citizen, believed to be surnamed Lee and a resident of Pulau Tikus, was found unconscious on the floor by club staff at around 7.10 pm at a premises in the Macallister Road area.
An ambulance was called immediately.
When paramedics arrived, they examined the man and confirmed his death at 7.34 pm.
A Tear in the Body’s Main Artery
Police were notified through a hospital report at 7.48 pm and attended the scene shortly after.
The man’s body was sent to Penang General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Results confirmed he died from a ruptured aorta — a tear in the body’s main artery, which carries blood from the heart.
A ruptured aorta typically occurs when a weakened section of the body’s main artery gives way without warning — a risk that increases with age, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.
It is a medical emergency, typically striking without warning as sudden, severe chest or abdominal pain.
Staff Found Him; Police Found Nothing Suspicious
No suspicious injuries were found on his body.
According to Northeast District police deputy chief Superintendent Lee Swee Sake, the man was a customer of the club and had been there for recreational activity when he fell from his chair and lost consciousness.
He was alone in the booth at the time; staff discovered him and raised the alarm.
Police have classified the case as a sudden death.