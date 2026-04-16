TRP
Now Reading
Senior Citizen Dies At Slot Machine In Penang Private Club; Aortic Rupture Confirmed
Gongxi Ramadan 2026
TRP
Gongxi Ramadan 2026
TRP

Senior Citizen Dies At Slot Machine In Penang Private Club; Aortic Rupture Confirmed

A 65-year-old man died alone in a private booth at a Penang gaming club on Monday night after suffering a ruptured aorta — a sudden tear in the body’s main artery that is almost always fatal without immediate emergency care.

by
April 16, 2026
China Press

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 65-year-old man died at a private club in Penang on Monday evening (13 April) after collapsing while playing a slot machine alone in a private booth.

The senior citizen, believed to be surnamed Lee and a resident of Pulau Tikus, was found unconscious on the floor by club staff at around 7.10 pm at a premises in the Macallister Road area.

An ambulance was called immediately.

When paramedics arrived, they examined the man and confirmed his death at 7.34 pm.

A Tear in the Body’s Main Artery

Police were notified through a hospital report at 7.48 pm and attended the scene shortly after.

The man’s body was sent to Penang General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Results confirmed he died from a ruptured aorta — a tear in the body’s main artery, which carries blood from the heart.

A ruptured aorta typically occurs when a weakened section of the body’s main artery gives way without warning — a risk that increases with age, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

It is a medical emergency, typically striking without warning as sudden, severe chest or abdominal pain.

Staff Found Him; Police Found Nothing Suspicious

No suspicious injuries were found on his body.

According to Northeast District police deputy chief Superintendent Lee Swee Sake, the man was a customer of the club and had been there for recreational activity when he fell from his chair and lost consciousness.

He was alone in the booth at the time; staff discovered him and raised the alarm.

Police have classified the case as a sudden death.

No foul play is suspected.

Source: China Press

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd