Rapid Bus Issues Statement On Kuchai Lama Bus Collision, But Stays Silent On Faulty Brake Claim

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More than a month after a RapidKL bus allegedly struck a motorist’s car in Kuchai Lama, the operator has issued a public statement — one that outlines the action taken, but stops short of addressing the central allegation: that the bus had faulty brakes.

The incident occurred on 11 March, involving a Rapid KL Route 652 bus at a traffic junction in Kuchai Lama.

It came to public attention after the affected motorist, Lee Teng Hon, posted about the collision and the subsequent attempts to seek compensation.

In a statement today (15 April), Rapid Bus, which operates the stage bus and feeder services under the Rapid KL brand, said an internal investigation had been conducted since the incident was reported.

The bus captain involved was suspended from operational duties during the investigation period.

Based on the findings of the investigation, appropriate action has been taken, in line with established standard operating procedures.

Rapid Bus added that it had been in contact with Lee since March to assist with “necessary follow-up steps”.

Silent On The Brakes

Rapid Bus said “appropriate action” had been taken following an internal investigation, but did not specify what that action was, nor did it address Lee’s claim that the driver had verbally admitted the bus’s brakes were faulty.

If the buses were found to be operating with a known defect, that finding could carry legal consequences for the operator.

Under Malaysian law, public service vehicles are required to undergo regular inspections and meet roadworthiness standards set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

Buses operating with known mechanical defects may be in breach of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Rapid Bus said passenger and road user safety “remains a priority” and that it is committed to ensuring compliance with safety standards across all aspects of its operations.

READ MORE: [Watch] If A RapidKL Bus Hits You, You Pay – Motorist Learned That The Hard Way

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