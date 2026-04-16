Alcohol-Free Guinness In Saudi Arabia Catches Malaysian Pilgrims Off Guard

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A photo of a Guinness can spotted on a store shelf in Medina, Saudi Arabia, is circulating on social media — but the product is not what its iconic branding might suggest.

The can in question is Guinness Draught 0.0, an alcohol-free stout with 0% alcohol by volume (ABV).

It is sold legally in Saudi Arabia, where the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited, because the kingdom permits beverages certified at 0.0% ABV.

The image was posted by a Malaysian on social media, who invited fellow travellers to share their culture shock moments from their trip to Saudi Arabia for Umrah — the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

While Umrah rituals take place exclusively in Mecca, many pilgrims also visit Medina to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque, Masjid-Nabawi, making it a common stop on the journey.

The post drew dozens of responses, with several users recounting similar encounters with the product in both Mecca and Medina.

Permissible — But Not Without Debate

Despite containing no alcohol, the product sits in a grey area for many Muslim consumers.

Guinness Draught 0.0 does not carry a formal halal certification, though it meets the 0.0% ABV threshold widely accepted under Saudi regulations.

Islamic scholars are divided on the matter; some hold that a beverage with no intoxicating content is permissible.

Others argue that products mimicking the appearance and branding of alcoholic drinks fall under prohibition on the grounds of resemblance to forbidden culture, regardless of their actual alcohol content.

A third concern raised by Muslim consumers relates to the product’s origin: it is manufactured by Diageo, one of the world’s largest alcoholic beverage companies.

One commenter on the viral post urged others not to buy it, writing that doing so amounted to indirectly supporting an alcohol brand.

A Growing Market

The presence of Guinness 0.0 in Saudi Arabia reflects a broader regional trend.

Alcohol-free beer has become increasingly common in Gulf grocery stores in recent years, driven by rising consumer demand for non-alcoholic alternatives that align with Islamic dietary norms.

Saudi Arabia’s regulatory framework permits such products, provided they contain no measurable alcohol content.

For many Malaysian pilgrims encountering the product, the culture shock was less about legality and more about optics — the unmistakable black-and-gold harp of one of the world’s most recognisable beer brands, sitting on a shelf in one of Islam’s holiest cities.

The reaction is not entirely surprising given the climate back home.

In Malaysia, the sale and visibility of alcohol has become an increasingly charged topic in public discourse, with beer brands drawing criticism and calls for removal from shelves.

The sight of beer branding in any context carries weight for some Malaysians — all the more so in a kingdom whose monarch holds the title Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, guardian of Mecca and Medina.

READ MORE: Woman Complains About Beer Display At Hypermarket—Malaysians Tell Her To Shop Elsewhere

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