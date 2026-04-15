Malaysia’s Indoor 5G War Has A Winner; The Rural One Hasn’t Started Yet

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Malaysia’s 5G network is delivering a noticeably better experience inside shopping malls and airports than it did a year ago — but the improvements are uneven, concentrated in urban centres, and the gap between city and rural performance remains wide.

New data from network analytics firm Opensignal shows a significant gap in indoor 5G performance, with one network pulling ahead and others still catching up.

The numbers are striking: only 8% of indoor signal readings on U Mobile’s network fall into weak or dead zones — compared to 24% on other Malaysian networks.

One in four users on rival networks hits a dead zone indoors; on U Mobile, it’s closer to one in twelve.

Other operators have not published equivalent figures, and independent comparisons across all networks remain limited.

In locations measured by Opensignal — including Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and KL Sentral — U Mobile’s 5G Consistent Quality scores exceeded 90%, well above the sub-80% average recorded by other networks in the same spaces.

Signal strength readings across 180 days, ending March 2026. Source: Opensignal

Fewer Dead Zones, Fewer Wi-Fi Switches

The performance gap, where it exists, comes down to infrastructure choices.

Rather than relying on outdoor towers to push a signal through walls and ceilings, U Mobile has deployed dedicated equipment inside buildings — antennas and repeaters installed within the structures themselves, in partnership with Huawei.

It is a more expensive and labour-intensive approach, and one that not all operators have prioritised at the same pace.

The network also runs on a different technical foundation than most Malaysian 5G; rather than piggybacking on existing 4G infrastructure — the approach most operators still use — U Mobile’s ULTRA5G operates as a fully standalone network.

In practical terms, that means lower lag, more consistent speeds, and a system that isn’t sharing its backbone with older technology.

On a compatible device, it shows up as “UM ULTRA5G” rather than plain “5G.”

Whether the performance advantage holds as rival networks accelerate their own indoor deployments remains to be seen.

The impact so far is evident in users’ behaviour: since the ULTRA5G launch, indoor mobile data consumption via 5G has risen to 36% on U Mobile’s network — a sign that users are staying on 5G rather than falling back on Wi-Fi when they step inside a building.

But Step Outside The City, And The Picture Changes

Great indoor performance in a Kuala Lumpur mall is one thing — consistent coverage once you leave the city, on highways, in Sabah and Sarawak, or in smaller towns, is another.

As of April 2026, Malaysia’s 5G network has reached 80% coverage of populated areas, a milestone largely driven by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the formerly wholly government-owned company that started the country’s first wholesale 5G network in 2021.

The numbers look good on paper, but rural terrain, outdoor towers, and the sheer size of Malaysia are a different problem.

Furthermore, coverage on a map and coverage in practice are two different things — 5G availability has improved, but it still falls short of being a reliable everyday experience outside major cities.

The benefits so far belong mostly to people in urban offices, malls, and transit hubs.

For everyone else, 5G is still mostly a promise — and that promise is getting harder to ignore, especially now that a dispute between telcos and the network builder could eventually show up on your phone bill.



@timtiah Malaysia rolled out 5G incredibly fast. By 2026, coverage already reached over 80% of the population, one of the fastest deployments globally. But now a dispute has broken out between telcos and the company that built the network. The reason is simple. Malaysia changed its 5G strategy halfway through building it. ♬ original sound – timtiah

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