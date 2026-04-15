Malaysian Jailed For Raping Filipina Moments After She Was Assaulted By Indian Tourist

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A Malaysian man who witnessed a woman being sexually assaulted in Singapore did not call for help.

Instead, he approached her, heard her say she had just been raped, and assaulted her himself.

Harvin Velanggany, 24, was sentenced to eight years’ jail and six strokes of the cane on Monday (13 April) after pleading guilty to raping a 32-year-old Filipina domestic helper at an open field near Rochor MRT station on 26 May, 2024.

The victim, who was on her day off, had been drinking earlier that evening.

“Don’t Worry, I Have A Condom”

She was in the field when a 34-year-old Indian tourist, Anbazhagan Sivamurugan, allegedly raped her.

Harvin, who was in the area looking for a place to sleep, saw the assault.

After Anbazhagan left, Harvin approached the victim.

She told him what had happened, and she was worried she might have been impregnated.

Harvin told her not to worry — he had a condom.

Assault, Theft, Then Arrest

When she clarified she was referring to the first man, not him, Harvin ignored her.

He pinned her down, raped her, then went through her bag and stole S$369 in cash — hiding the notes in his underwear.

When she confronted him, he returned the money and left.

The victim found help at the nearby Hotel Mi Rochor, where a staff member called the police.

She was later taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where she received emergency contraception, antibiotics, and HIV prevention medication.

Medical bills exceeded SGD1,000, which her employer paid.

Harvin was arrested two days later; Anbazhagan’s case remains before the courts.

The open field near Rochor MRT station, where the Filipina domestic helper was raped. The hotel where she sought help after the attacks is visible across the street. (Pix: The Straits Times)

Source: The Straits Times

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