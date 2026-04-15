KTM’s MADANI30 Discount Comes With A Long List Of Exceptions

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The government’s newly announced 30% discount on KTM electric train tickets will not apply to concession ticket holders, excluding students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities from the promotion.

The Ministry of Transport announced the discount on Tuesday (14 April) as part of a relief package to help Malaysians cope with rising transport costs following the West Asia crisis.

Concession holders already receive discounts of between 40% and 50% off standard fares — 40% for students holding a KTM i-Card, and 50% for senior citizens aged 60 and above and persons with disabilities.

The new promotion applies only to passengers paying full fare.

It covers ETS tickets across all sectors and the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran service on the JB Sentral–Tumpat route, valid Monday to Thursday from today (15 April) until 14 October.

Before You Use That Promo Code

Also excluded are Business Class tickets on ETS trains and Class 1 and Sleeper class on the ERT service — the higher-end tiers of a network that has grown significantly in popularity, with the ETS in particular drawing strong ridership for its speeds of up to 140 km/h on routes like KL-Ipoh and the newly launched KL-JB Sentral line.

The promotion also does not apply during school holidays and public holidays, limiting its reach during the periods when Malaysians travel most.

The ministry did not state the reason for excluding concession holders, Business Class passengers, or travellers during school and public holidays from the promotion.

Eligible passengers can purchase discounted tickets using promo code MADANI30.

Further details are available at www.ktmb.com.my.

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