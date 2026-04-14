[Watch] When Everyone Has A Smartphone, Cheating Has Nowhere To Hide — Especially On Threads

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A pregnant woman tracked down her husband and his mistress at a mall in Kuala Lumpur.

She filmed it, and it went viral.

That was just one of several infidelity-related videos circulating on Malaysian social media recently.

In another clip shared on social media, a couple was caught mid-argument at a cinema after the wife discovered her husband with another woman, only for it to emerge that she had been with another man as well.

In a separate post, a reportedly married bus driver was filmed with a female acquaintance seated on his lap while the vehicle was in motion, with passengers on board.

The incidents are unrelated.

But together, they reflect something that has become increasingly familiar on Malaysian social media — the public unravelling of private betrayals, captured and shared in real time.

It Is Not New, The Smartphone Is

Infidelity is not a new phenomenon; what has changed is the audience.

Back in the old days, suspicions stayed within families or were settled quietly — today, a stranger in the next cinema row can become an inadvertent witness, and a video uploaded in minutes can reach hundreds of thousands by morning.

The pattern stretches back further than this week: last year, a Kelantan man confronted his wife of 10 years after catching her with a doctor in a BMW, a video he filmed and posted on social media before reaching international aggregator accounts.

As one commenter put it plainly: “Dulu-dulu pun sama juga. Semenjak ada handphone yang boleh viral sana sini, banyak pulak drama terbongkar.”

The mechanics are simple — smartphones are ubiquitous, platforms reward emotionally charged content with reach, and in any crowded public space, there is almost always someone watching.



Threads Did Not Start This, But It Helped

TikTok has been around since 2018, Facebook since 2004, X since 2006 — and then there is Threads, the relative newcomer since 2023, which some would argue has made up for lost time with remarkable efficiency.

Threads, in particular, has developed a reputation as one of Malaysia’s more combustible corners of social media, the kind of place where a viral confrontation clip finds its most enthusiastic second life.

But if the platforms alone explained the surge, we would have seen it years ago; a few things may help explain the shift.

There is something to be said about the confidence threshold — uploading a video of your own marital confrontation, your own humiliation, requires a willingness to be seen publicly that feels less taboo than it once did, perhaps because social media has made visible suffering a form of validation.

Witness culture has likely played a role too: the llaollao clip and the cinema confrontation were not posted only by the wives, but by bystanders who felt it was acceptable, even natural, to film and share a stranger’s private crisis.

The algorithms have also grown sharper at serving emotionally charged local content to local audiences, making incidents that might once have stayed within a neighbourhood now feel like national news by morning.

What has changed, in all likelihood, is not how often infidelity happens — but how efficiently the infrastructure around exposure now works; as one commenter put it of the bus driver clip: “Sapa yang ambik video ni? Kenapa tak tegur?” — the filming came first, the question came after.

The Pattern Nobody Is Talking About

Across this week’s cases, a pattern emerges that drew its own commentary online.

In nearly every incident, it was the women — wives, girlfriends, the other woman — who were seen confronting, crying, kneeling or fighting.

The men, where visible, were largely absent from the conflict or had already walked away.

“Makin banyak pulak kes perempuan gaduh sebab pasangan curang. Tapi perempuan je gaduh. Yg lelaki relax je,” one user noted.

It is a dynamic that plays out repeatedly in viral infidelity content — the emotional labour, the confrontation, the public breakdown falls almost entirely on the women involved, while the man at the centre of it moves to the edges of the frame.

What Goes Viral, And What Doesn’t

There is also a question of what these videos actually show — and what they leave out. Witnesses film the confrontation, but they rarely film the context.

The pregnant woman confronting her husband at the mall was seen by thousands; what led to that moment, and what happened after, is unknown.

Her anguish was visible — but his face was not the one that stayed in the public conversation.

And beyond the footage itself, the captions, claims, and backstories circulating alongside these clips are largely unverified — posted by strangers, shaped by whoever first framed the narrative.

Virality compresses a story into its most dramatic frame, and there is no guarantee that frame is even accurate.

A Note That Has Nothing To Do With Getting Caught

This is not a morality column.

People are complicated, relationships are complicated, and nobody here is standing in judgment.

But buried under all the viral clips and comment sections this week is something worth saying plainly: the goal for most people caught in these videos seemed to be not to get caught.

A different goal — not doing it in the first place — tends to work out better for everyone involved.

That is not a sermon; it is just arithmetic.

What this week’s clips confirm, plain as day, is that public spaces are no longer private — and that, in Malaysia, as elsewhere, the court of social media moves considerably faster than any other.

READ MORE: Express Bus Driver Sacked After Woman Caught Sitting on His Lap During Johor Trip

READ MORE: [Watch] Wife Catches Unrepentant Husband With Prostitute, Thrashes Him On Social Media

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