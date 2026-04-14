[Watch] A Police Inspector Hit A Traffic Cop And Fled, Three Days Later His Own Colleagues Chased Him Down

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A police inspector suspected of hitting a traffic constable and fleeing the scene has been remanded for four days to assist investigations.

The suspect, a 40-year-old inspector, was remanded by Magistrate Nur Liana Sulaiman at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters on Tuesday (14 April) under Section 307(2) of the Penal Code.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the investigation paper would be completed before being referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further action.

The incident occurred at around 10.47 pm on Friday (10 April) along Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, when Constable Roslan Salleh, 27, was directing traffic in a marked yellow box area.

A vehicle struck him from behind and drove off without stopping.

Roslan sustained cuts to his right palm and the back of his head, as well as pain in his ribs.

He was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.

A Troubled Mind Behind The Wheel

The suspect was arrested Monday evening (13 April) after a police chase from Jalan Cheras to Jalan Empat, Chan Sow Lin.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the suspect is currently on special medical leave and is being processed for medical retirement on the recommendation of the Medical Board.

The suspect has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, a chronic brain disorder that leads to significant impairments in how reality is perceived and changes in behaviour.

Common symptoms include hallucinations, delusions, disorganised speech, and difficulties in emotional regulation, affecting how individuals think, feel, and behave.

Individuals with schizophrenia may struggle to distinguish between what is real and what is not, leading to abnormal interpretations of sights, sounds, and experiences.

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