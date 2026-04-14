Malaysia Wants To Go Green — But Not At Your Expense, For Now

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Malaysians may not face a carbon tax as soon as expected.

The government is reviewing when and how much to implement the tax, citing the ongoing war in West Asia and its ripple effects on energy, petrol and diesel prices.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup said industries are already under significant cost pressure, and the government is sensitive to that.

Due to the current geopolitical situation, we may need to review when and how much to implement the carbon tax.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Sustainability Week (ISW) 2026 pre-launch event in MITEC, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday (14 April).

ISW 2026 brings together industry leaders, policymakers and sustainability experts at MITEC on 10–11 September, to turn green commitments into real-world action.

What This Means For You

For now, there are no new charges on the horizon.

The carbon tax — which would have added costs to carbon-intensive industries, potentially trickling down to consumers through higher prices for goods and services — is being reconsidered.

The minister also confirmed there are currently no strict penalties for industries that do not comply with green standards.

We are not coming down very hard.

The delay does not mean Malaysia is stepping back from its climate commitments entirely.

Kurup, who is also Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president and MP for Pensiangan, said the National Climate Change Bill — the broader legislation under which the carbon tax sits — is still on track to be tabled this year.

The framework must still be established because we have to move towards that direction anyway. The geopolitical situation is not an excuse for us to slow down.

Carrots Over Sticks — And Rain On The Way

The minister pointed out that fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel are finite resources, and the push towards renewable energy remains necessary regardless of short-term pressures.

Rather than penalties, the government is leaning on incentives.

Budget 2026 has allocated RM419 billion across various initiatives, including tax incentives that industries are being encouraged to tap into.

Programmes such as the Global Carbon Cities Challenge, run by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), are also being used to nudge industries and local authorities toward greener practices.

At the same time, Kurup also announced that cloud seeding operations will be carried out in Melaka and Johor next week, as temperatures climb to 37.5°C amid a dry spell expected to last through May and June.

The ministry has been monitoring conditions closely, with Malaysia also on alert for potential transboundary haze if fires break out in neighbouring countries.

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