Malaysia Did Not Send Its Diesel To The Philippines, It Just Processed Theirs

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Philippine state media reported on Saturday (11 April) that 329,000 barrels — roughly 52.3 million litres — of diesel “from Malaysia” had arrived in the Philippines, part of Manila’s effort to stabilise fuel supply amid Middle East market volatility.

The Philippine Department of Energy (DOE) confirmed the delivery, and Filipino media ran the story.

Malaysian social media did the rest.

By the time the shipment crossed the South China Sea, the narrative had curdled into outrage: Malaysia is exporting diesel to the Philippines while Malaysians can’t get enough.

PETRONAS Also Said No

The Malaysian Information Department (Jabatan Penerangan Malaysia) took more than a day to explain.

Their official position, issued Sunday (12 April): the claim is tidak benar — not true.

The government’s Crisis Management Team and the National Economic Action Council (MTEN), in a brief statement on Saturday, said initial checks confirmed that the diesel did not originate from Malaysia.

PETRONAS issued a separate clarification: it has no diesel supply arrangement with the Philippines, and its priority remains domestic supply.

Two official positions, one consistent message.

The diesel is not Malaysian.

A Supply Chain, Not A Scandal

The Philippines ordered refined diesel, an end product that requires crude oil to be processed at a refinery first, and Malaysia has those refineries.

It is entirely routine for crude sourced elsewhere to be refined in Malaysia and shipped out as a finished product; the country processing the oil does not own the oil.

One social media user put it plainly: “Kita ni negara lanun ke sampai nak kena sailang minyak orang lain?” — are we pirates that we need to steal other people’s oil?

The Philippine DOE confirmed that diesel arrived from a Malaysian port; that is a logistics fact, not an ownership fact.

Both governments are technically correct — the gap between their statements is not a lie, it is a supply chain.

Malaysia did not divert its domestic diesel to the Philippines; a refinery processed someone else’s crude and shipped the product out, which is what refineries do for paying customers.

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