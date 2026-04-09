[Watch] Shirtless Man With Meat Cleaver Chases Police Officer After Restaurant Asks Him To Pay Up

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A shirtless man chased a police officer into the middle of a road, wielding a meat cleaver, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (8 April), after allegedly going on a rampage at a seafood restaurant over a debt dispute.

The incident took place at around 3.30 pm in Telok Mengkuang, Teluk Panglima Garang, in the Kuala Langat district, after restaurant staff reportedly asked the man to repay a debt.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, smashed items inside the restaurant and damaged three cars parked nearby before confronting police with a meat cleaver and a rattan cane when officers arrived at the scene.

Video circulating on social media showed him charging out of the restaurant and chasing an officer down the street before being tackled to the ground by police and members of the public.

He kept struggling even after being pinned down, and was eventually handcuffed and taken away.

Not His First Brush With The Law

He was later sent to Klang’s Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for a medical assessment.

Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said the suspect is unemployed and has four criminal records and one drug-related case.

The weapon used was brought to the scene by the suspect, he added.

The suspect faces charges under three laws — assaulting a public servant, criminal damage, and possession of a dangerous weapon — which carry penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment and caning.

Police are calling on anyone with information to contact the Kuala Langat district police headquarters operations room at 03-3187 2222.

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