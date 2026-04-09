[Watch] Man Who Allegedly Molested Female Motorcyclists And Other Women At Pudu Traffic Light Arrested — Found Without Pants, Says Witness

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A man has allegedly been sexually molesting women at a traffic light near Pudu Fire And Rescue Station in Kuala Lumpur, with multiple victims coming forward after a Threads post exposing the incidents went viral on social media, garnering over one million views.

Threads user @iuiu_xyz described how women were allegedly groped while waiting at the traffic light.

She posted a video showing a woman on a motorbike when the man climbed on behind her and groped her.

One victim said she was assaulted on Monday (6 April) at around 6.25 pm while waiting for the light to turn green on her way home from work.

She urged other women to stay alert, warning that the perpetrator was still in the area.

The man is said to frequent the traffic light junction near Pudu Fire Station, and multiple women had already fallen victim on the same day.

Calls for Action

The man was barefoot in at least one clip.

Some online speculated he could be homeless or mentally unwell, though this has not been confirmed.

In the comments, another user, @farahadiela_, said she had been assaulted by the same man and had evidence, but felt too ashamed to come forward formally.

Many commenters rejected mental illness as an excuse, claiming the assaults appeared deliberate and targeted.

As a precaution, @iuiu_xyz advised women in the area to carry pepper spray.

Arrest Made After Viral Video

The female motorcyclist seen in the video, posting under the account @intcms, confirmed she was the victim and said she was safe.

She said the suspect had been arrested, and that he would be assessed for mental illness — if confirmed, he would be sent to a psychiatric hospital, and if not, the case would go to court.

In a message to the public, she stressed the importance of staying alert when travelling alone, whether on a motorbike, in a car, or on foot.

Another Threads user, @xxzashaxx, who claimed to have helped detain the suspect, said he tried to run but was stopped.

He was wearing only a shirt when caught — no pants — and she said she made sure he got “a little lesson” before police arrived, hitting back at those who criticised her for filming.

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