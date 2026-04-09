[Watch] A Grab Driver Picked Up A Drunk Passenger In PJ — The Passenger Stole His Car

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What started as a normal pickup in Petaling Jaya ended with a Grab driver watching his own car drive away.

The driver picked up a passenger, and the passenger was drunk.

The passenger then — and this is the part where you put down your coffee — turned aggressive, damaged the car, and drove off in it.

The driver ended up on the ground, captioning the moment with the kind of quiet devastation only possible in Malay: sakit & perit tengok kereta sendiri kena lanyak dengan si mabuk.

It hurts to watch your own car get wrecked by a drunk.

Accordingly, police arrested the suspect within 24 hours, and the post praising them got 355 likes; justice, apparently, still trends.

One Incident, A Much Longer Argument

This would have been a contained story about one bad night — except it landed at a time when drunkenness was already everywhere in the national conversation.

Very recently, Amirul Hafiz Omar, a 33-year-old factory worker and delivery rider, was killed in Klang by a driver allegedly under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

The driver, R. Saktygaanapathy, 28, was charged with his murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code — a charge carrying the death penalty or 30 to 40 years in prison and whipping.

The charge triggered outrage, relief, and a fierce debate about legal consistency — because in at least two comparable cases, a Porsche SUV rear-ending a car near Temerloh that burned a policeman to death, a lorry driver killing a policeman and a fatal SUV crash in Penang, suspects were charged under the Road Transport Act instead, a charge carrying a significantly lighter sentence.

The public reaction wasn’t just outrage — it was suspicion: why this charge, why now, and whether the law lands the same way every time.

Calls for maximum penalties flooded comment sections, and calls for a full liquor ban weren’t far behind.

Back In The Comments Section

Which brings us back to the Grab driver’s replies; there were calls for harsher punishment, and there was whataboutism about ketum.

Someone resurfaced a previous viral comment — “kami mabuk mabuk tak kacau orang lain” — and presented it, wordlessly, as evidence.

Another noted the suspect’s zip was undone, which contributed nothing but felt necessary to that person at that moment.

Others pushed back, noting that drunk driving crosses every demographic line.

The point about culture wasn’t wrong; neither was the pushback, but neither resolved anything.

The comment section moved on, as comment sections do, but underneath it all, unspoken and structurally present: Malaysia’s alcohol question.

Alcohol is legal in Malaysia, but it has never been uncontroversial — and every incident like this one gets pulled into a much bigger argument about culture, religion, race, and who ends up paying when things go wrong in public.

READ MORE: Kelantan MP Calls For Death Penalty For Drunk Drivers In Fatal Crashes

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