Muslim Lawyer: ‘Not Appropriate’ For Non-Muslims To Host Hari Raya Open House — Hails Ban On Penang Temple’s Event

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Muslim lawyer has hailed the cancellation of a Hari Raya open house planned by a Penang temple association, saying non-Muslims should not organise such events — even in the name of harmony.

Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar, adviser to the Malaysian Muslim Lawyers Association, congratulated the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) and the Penang Mufti for banning the event organised by the Thean Hock Keong Association, a temple association in Bagan Ajam, Butterworth.

To you your religion, to us ours. Respect that sensitivity. Do not normalise such programmes even in the name of harmony.

The association had planned to host an Aidilfitri open house on Saturday (11 April).

JHEAIPP ordered the cancellation, citing confusion over the event poster and classifying it as an Islamic religious activity requiring approval from the Penang State Islamic Religious Council.

‘Let Muslims Organise It’

Zainul Rijal went further, saying the event was inappropriate regardless of its content — “let Muslims be the ones to organise it, and not within the grounds of a non-Islamic place of worship.”

He also cautioned against using racial harmony as a justification for crossing religious boundaries.

Harmony among the races in this country is not a ticket to do everything.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid confirmed the cancellation order, issued on 31 March, and that the organiser had complied.

Any programme related to unity activities falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of National Unity and National Integration, he said.

A Unity Dinner Instead

The temple association’s secretary, Ng Choong Seong, expressed disappointment, saying the event was meant to “foster unity, strengthen friendships and reinforce harmony within the local community.”

He added that all food would have been halal, sourced from local catering businesses, and that organisers had already consulted with mosque and surau leaders.

As an alternative, the association will host a Unity Dinner with Bagan Ajam residents on the same night — Saturday (11 April) at 8 pm — at Dewan Panorama Bagan Ajam.

The event will be fully coordinated by the Penang Department of National Unity and National Integration.

The decision has drawn criticism.

Activist and lawyer Siti Kasim criticised the ban, saying it goes against Malaysia’s multiracial traditions and raises questions about whether religious authorities had overstepped their boundaries.

The cancellation comes amid broader federal efforts to regulate interfaith celebrations, with the Religious Affairs Minister previously announcing new guidelines to govern Muslim participation in non-Muslim events, including provisions to avoid offending Muslim sensitivities.

READ MORE: Malaysian Hindu Community Fights Back After Sacred Symbol Allegedly Desecrated On Camera

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.