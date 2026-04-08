Six Young Malaysians Sue Government Over Forest Promise Made In Dr Mahathir’s Era

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Six young Malaysians are suing their government over deforestation in what is believed to be the country’s first climate litigation to use constitutional rights to challenge forest policy.

The group filed a judicial review at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, demanding the government honour its long-standing pledge to keep at least half of the country’s land covered by forest.

The Malaysian government and the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability are named as respondents.

The suit challenges the government’s alleged failure to honour a forest commitment that dates back to the 1992 Rio Earth Summit.

It was there that then-prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pledged to keep half of Malaysia’s land under forest cover — a promise made in part to push back against Western pressure over deforestation, while making clear that Malaysia would decide its own development path.

The six applicants — Abe Lim, 30; Sitti Fatimah, 25; Winona Elisha Jemak, 23; Lee Yu Dong, 20; Adom Teh, 20; and Amira Aliya, 18 — are students and climate advocates from Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Sarawak and Johor.

They are represented by a legal team led by Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Lim Wei Jiet.

What the Data Shows

Their case, filed in February, rests on two constitutional pillars: Article 5, the right to life, and Article 8, the right to equality.

The argument is straightforward — unchecked deforestation does not just harm the environment, it violates the basic rights of citizens, particularly the young.

At the heart of the case is a figure from expert reports cited in the application: between 4.27 and 4.51 million hectares of natural forest.

It is roughly the size of Switzerland — has been earmarked for commercial conversion, which the applicants warn could push forest coverage below the 50% threshold the government has publicly committed to maintaining.

As of late 2024 and into 2025, more than half of Malaysia’s land — roughly 54% to 55.3% — remains forested, amounting to between 18 and 18.27 million hectares.

Watching the Forest Disappear

The applicants are seeking declarations that constitutional rights have been violated, and mandatory orders compelling the government to take all necessary steps — including through the National Land Council — to restore and maintain 50% forest coverage, with progress reports submitted every 90 days.

Their lawyer, Lim, said unchecked development is unfairly shifting climate risk onto younger generations and children.

Fellow applicant Abe Lim put it plainly: they are not debating definitions — they are watching real ecosystems disappear while official data tells a different story.

A hearing for leave to proceed with the judicial review has been scheduled for 14 May at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

A successful ruling could open the door for similar cases across Southeast Asia, where governments have made comparable environmental pledges but face growing pressure over forest loss.

READ MORE: Echoes From The Rainforest: The Bateq Tribe’s Ray Of Hope

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