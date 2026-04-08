AirAsia Plane Cabin Panel Fell During Landing, No Injuries Reported

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A cabin ceiling panel detached and fell inside an AirAsia aircraft as it landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Saturday night (4 April).

Flight AK720 – an Airbus A320 – which departed from Singapore’s Changi Airport, touched down at KLIA Terminal 2 at around 10:10 pm.

The impact from the wheels hitting the runway caused a panel — used to conceal overhead lighting tubes — to come loose from the cabin ceiling.

A section of the panel came to rest across the seats, while the rest hung partially suspended in mid-air.

The incident came to light after a passenger shared a photo of the damage online.

Safe Landing, Swift Response

AirAsia said no passengers were seated beneath the panel at the time, and it did not block the aisle.

The flight taxied normally to the gate, and all passengers disembarked safely. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

AirAsia CEO Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra confirmed the incident in a statement to the press.

He said the aircraft had completed all required pre-flight maintenance checks prior to departure, including a routine 36-hour inspection and a pre-flight check, both of which met regulatory requirements.

Following the safe landing, an engineering team immediately inspected and re-secured the affected panel and conducted a full check of all cabin panels on the aircraft.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank passengers for their understanding. Safety remains our top priority.

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