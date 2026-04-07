From Category III To Five Stars: Amy Yip Returns To Penang With A Second Durian Hotel — And Higher Stakes

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Most people remember Amy Yip Chi Mei from the 1990s.

The 59-year-old Hong Kong actress, best known for her roles in Category III cinema, is quietly building a hotel portfolio in Penang — and her second property may be her most ambitious yet.

Yip confirmed this week that her durian-themed hotel, originally slated to open this year, will now launch in 2027.

The delay was her call.

The property — a conversion of the former Towne House Hotel — is being stripped back and rebuilt to a luxury standard, with durian motifs worked into the facade and lush greenery across the exterior.

Retrofitting an older building to a five-star finish takes longer than starting from scratch, and Yip appears to know that.

I wanted to do a better job and design it more beautifully. I’m aiming for it to be a five-star hotel.

The acquisition-and-conversion model suggests she’s not waiting for greenfield development. She’s moving fast by working with existing structures, which actually explains why a five-star finish requires more time, not less. Retrofitting heritage or older buildings to a luxury standard is harder than building new. (Pix: Facebook)

A Long Game in Penang

The project is the second of four hotels she intends to develop in the state.

Singaporean director Jack Neo has been brought on as creative director — a detail that signals this is not a casual celebrity side venture.

The durian theme is not manufactured.

Yip has long declared the fruit her favourite, makes regular trips to Malaysia to sample harvests.

Her first Penang hotel launched in 2024; a third and fourth are planned, each with a distinct theme.

Yip says all four will preserve the original culture and heritage of their locations.

For a first-time hotelier with no prior hospitality background, the instinct to slow down and get it right is notable. In celebrity business ventures, that kind of patience is rarer than it sounds.

The Actress Who Defined a Generation

Yip rose to prominence in Hong Kong cinema during the 1980s and 1990s, appearing in over twenty films alongside some of the era’s biggest stars, including Stephen Chow, Karl Makka, and Teresa Mo, in the 1991 comedy film The Magnificent Scoundrel.

Her work spanned genres, though it was her roles in Category III films — known for their adult themes — that made her a household name and cemented her status as one of Hong Kong cinema’s most recognisable faces.

Some of her most recognised films include Sex and Zen, Great Pretenders, and Erotic Ghost Story, which highlight her significant impact in Hong Kong cinema during the late 80s and early 90s.

That cultural footprint has proven durable.

Despite retiring from acting in 1997, her influence never fully faded, and she has recently been honoured as the Most Iconic Hong Kong Actress of the 1980s Era.

The recognition is less a nostalgic gesture than a formal acknowledgement of what the industry has long known.

Few actresses from that period left a mark quite like hers.

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