Anwar Sends Selangor MB As Special Envoy To Lead Malaysia’s Gaza Aid Mission

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Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has appointed Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as his special envoy to lead Malaysia’s largest humanitarian mission to Gaza — 30 containers carrying 374 tonnes of essential supplies aimed at reaching 100,000 Palestinians.

Anwar said the scale of the mission made a government representative essential.

I had initially decided not to send anyone, but since this involves a large number of containers and negotiations with the Egyptian government and its military, I had to appoint a representative holding a government position to help facilitate matters.

Amirudin, who departed Kuala Lumpur today, will play a direct role in facilitating negotiations with Cairo to speed up the release and delivery of aid — a process that requires both diplomatic standing and government authority.

The mission, organised by the Muslim Consultative Council of Malaysia (MAPIM) in partnership with Cinta Gaza Malaysia and allied NGOs, is carried out through the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2.0.

Amirudin’s itinerary spans three critical stops — Cairo, where he will oversee the safe release of the containers; the Rafah border crossing, where he will deliver a formal statement on Malaysia’s position on the Gaza siege; and Barcelona, where the Sumud Nusantara delegation will depart by sea.

Malaysia Among Thousands

The aid — collected from the public, corporations, state and federal governments — will move via two tracks: an overland route in the coming days, and a sea convoy launching from Barcelona as part of the ongoing effort to break the blockade.

Nearly 3,000 volunteers from around 100 countries are joining the flotilla.

Malaysia sent 34 participants last year.

The final number joining this time will only be confirmed when the delegation departs Barcelona.

The Federal Government is also coordinating government-to-government arrangements with several European countries that have agreed to open corridors for the mission.

Amirudin called on Malaysians to keep the mission in their prayers.

May Gaza and Palestine one day be free — a place we can visit, a place that stands as a sanctuary for Muslims everywhere.

Detained Once, Undeterred

The GSF, led by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, brings together activists from Malaysia and more than 40 other countries.

The first mission, Sumud 1.0, ended dramatically when Israeli forces intercepted the vessel in the Mediterranean Sea on 2 October, 2025, detaining 23 Malaysian activists and bringing them to Ashdod port, Israel.

Following high-level diplomatic efforts, all 23 signed deportation orders and were released to Istanbul before flying home, arriving at KLIA on 7 October — greeted by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and family members.

Some returned with injuries, including a fractured thumb and a shoulder injury, though all were reported to be in good spirits.

A separate group of nine Malaysian activists was intercepted on 8 October but was similarly released and reached Istanbul by 10 October.

The GSF 2.0 now carries the weight of that experience — and the resolve to try again.

READ MORE: Malaysian Palestine Activist Defends Apple iPhone 17 Use: “It Was a Gift, Android Funds Israel Too”

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